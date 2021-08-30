Oceania Cruises' New Ship Owner's Suites And Top-Of-Ship Library To Be Styled Exclusively In Ralph Lauren Home

"The Owner's Suites and Library are signature elements of our brand and having them styled exclusively in Ralph Lauren Home elevates them into truly iconic spaces. Everything from the furnishings to the accessories and artwork is meant to envelop our guests in style and comfort, creating the ultimate feeling of home," stated Bob Binder, President and CEO of Oceania Cruises.

Library

Atop the ship on Deck 15, the Library, exclusively styled in Ralph Lauren Home, offers an inspired sanctuary for every guest on board to enjoy. Bordered by glass walls offering extraordinary seascapes, the Library invites sybaritic relaxation, the ultimate quietude of a few hours with a bestselling novel, or perhaps the unrivaled indulgence of simply watching the world float by. Polished nickel sconces and chandeliers provide the perfect ambient lighting while classic sepia equestrian prints adorn the walls.

Adjacent to the Library is Baristas, the ship's complimentary gourmet coffee bar, along with the Bakery where guests may indulge in a frothy cappuccino or rich latte and fresh-baked French and Italian pastries.

Owner's Suites

Vista will feature three supremely spacious Owner's Suites, each of which spans the full beam of the ship. Measuring 2,400 square feet and styled exclusively in Ralph Lauren Home, these seagoing estate homes are the ultimate expression of timeless American elegance.

This new generation of Owner's Suites was designed and furnished to feel like ultimate seagoing estates. Embracing their lofty height and commanding views, the spaces feature walls of glass in every room to amplify the open and airy nature while allowing for commanding panoramas wherever in the suite one might be. Thoughtfully layered design elements like traditional millwork on the walls, iconic Ralph Lauren Home furnishings, and signature decorative elements result in an opulent yet soothingly comfortable aesthetic.

The dramatic double-doored entry opens into the foyer and the beautiful dining room that is dominated by a floor-to-ceiling bow-shaped wall of glass that overhangs overlooks the sea. The centerpiece of the room is the elegant Brook Street Salon dining table that is surrounded by a fleet of Holbrook Director's Chairs from Ralph Lauren Home with a polished nickel Chatham pendant chandelier overhead.

The living room borders on decadent with its lustrous wenge walnut flooring, quartered rosewood cocktail bar with hammered nickel countertop, and sumptuous lounging area filled with modern furnishings that showcase a nautical flair. At the end of the living room, a wall-to-wall and floor-to-ceiling glass wall provides for unequalled vistas while adjacent to the bar, a wall of glass opens onto the expansive teak veranda that is furnished for lounging, entertaining and dining.

The master bedroom is an entire retreat unto itself, featuring a luxurious Cote d'Azur king-size bed, capacious walk-in closets, and an opulent master bath with a large soaking tub and an ocean-view shower. A second teak veranda off the master bedroom promises peaceful solitude amidst the refined elegance.

Vista's Inaugural Season

Vista's Inaugural Season itineraries will be available for previewing on September 9, 2021, and will open for sale on September 15, 2021. Her 18 Inaugural Season voyages begin in April 2023 and will span more than 24 countries across four continents, from the ancient sands of Asia in the east to the glittering hills of Hollywood in the west.

About Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises is the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line. The line's seven small, luxurious ships carry no more than 1,250 guests and feature the finest cuisine at sea and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Expertly curated travel experiences aboard the designer-inspired, small ships call on more than 450 marquee and boutique ports across Europe, Alaska, Asia, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, New England-Canada, Bermuda, the Caribbean, the Panama Canal, Tahiti and the South Pacific in addition to the epic 180-day Around the World Voyages. The brand has an additional 1,200-guest Allura Class ship on order for delivery in 2025.

With headquarters in Miami, Oceania Cruises is owned by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., a diversified cruise operator of leading global cruise brands which include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. With a combined fleet of 28 ships with nearly 60,000 berths, these brands offer itineraries to more than 490 destinations worldwide. The Company has nine additional ships scheduled for delivery through 2027, comprising of approximately 24,000 berths.

SOURCE Oceania Cruises