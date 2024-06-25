Oceania Cruises Offers More In-Depth Exploration In Polynesia Than Ever Before

The 2025 season in the South Pacific will be Oceania Cruises' most expansive to date, with their elegant ships Nautica and Regatta traversing the remote region during both the winter and summer seasons. Both seasons' unique itineraries have been specifically designed to create a memorable and immersive experience for well-traveled, curious guests, allowing them to delve deeper into this fascinating region. Offering an ultra-premium experience, Regatta and Nautica are ideally suited to explorations in the region, featuring more veranda staterooms and more free specialty dining options than any other ship regularly based in Tahiti.

"Our 2025 collection of itineraries spanning Polynesia offers guests the opportunity to discover the astounding nature, rich culinary heritage and deep-rooted cultural traditions of the South Pacific," commented Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises. "With only 670 guests on board our ultra-premium ships, there is no doubt that traveling through Polynesia with Oceania Cruises is by far the most relaxing and carefree way to experience the most relaxing and carefree place in the world."

At the heart of this extensive, diverse season are ten-day round-trip Papeete sailings, perfect for inquisitive travelers looking to explore the remote, nature-rich islands that characterize this region.

Wildlife-loving guests can look out for the abundance of spectacular marine life that frequent the sparkling turquoise waters around the islands, including spinner dolphins, whales and stingrays. The region plays host to a spectacular number of ancient archaeological sites, rugged mountains adorned with wild hibiscus and colorful ginger flowers. After a day exploring the untouched natural wonders of Polynesia, what better way to relax than to sit and watch some of the most stunning sunsets in the world from the deck.

The diverse selection of itineraries includes the must-sees in French Polynesia such as vibrant Papeete, the paradise island of Nuku Hiva, and a number of overnight stays in Bora Bora, the most romantic island in the world.

These voyages are perfect for travelers wishing to soak up the laid-back, island atmosphere, where they'll take in iconic views of the mountains and stunning beaches and enjoy only-in-Polynesia adventures such as tours of vanilla and black pearl farms, picturesque lagoon cruises and motu island picnics. Oceania Cruises' extensive range of highly curated shore excursions allows guests to discover the islands for themselves, absorbing the unspoilt, natural beauty that these islands radiate alongside the region's unique cultural traditions.

Additionally, Oceania Cruises offers a variety of longer voyages, giving guests the chance to explore Polynesia after visiting the spectacular topography of Hawaii or New Zealand, as well as World Voyages of up to 111 days long, ending in Singapore, Cape Town or Barcelona.

Shore Excursion Highlights:

Oceania Cruises has partnered with luxury and lifestyle travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler to bring globetrotters an exclusive collection of itineraries handpicked by the magazine's dedicated editors. Four of Oceania's Polynesia itineraries are included among the 23 Condé Nast Traveler branded itineraries, featuring editorial insights and unique tips in featured ports of call, sharing insider knowledge on what to discover, savor and experience in each destination.

An example of exclusive editor's tips in French Polynesia includes skipping the restaurants and heading to the food trucks, or roulettes as they're called in Papeete, for a cheap and cheerful al fresco dinner featuring local bites; strolling through downtown Papeete getting to know its storied history via its colorful colonial architecture while visiting landmarks like the Notre Dame Cathedral, town hall and the bustling 155-year-old Papeete Market; and swimming with reef sharks during an intimate boat tour aboard a small sailing catamaran with family-run tour operator Voila Moorea.

Additional shore excursion highlights include:

Aito Off-Road Safari: Traveling off-road in a four-wheel drive, soak up the exquisite beauty of Moorea, exploring the verdant mountains, deep valleys and white-sand beaches, stopping at a sacred ancient marae and learning about the pineapple crop on the way.

Vanilla Flavor & Taha'a Motu Picnic: Cruise to the island of Taha'a from Raiatea – source of 70% of the vanilla grown in French Polynesia – to explore an intoxicatingly fragrant vanilla plantation and visit a tiny islet for a Polynesian picnic lunch and some beach time.

Sail Bora Bora by Catamaran: Discover Bora Bora's famously gorgeous lagoon by catamaran, comfortably watching the views of the magnificent extinct volcanoes and spotting colorful tropical fish above the crystalline reef.

Discover Tahiti's West Coast: From the Robert Wan Pearl Museum and Marche de Papeete to the tranquil Jardins Paofai, observe the surfers on their longboards alongside natural treasures like the thundering Faarumai Waterfalls, Arahoho Blowhole, and the Maraa Fern Grottos, home to the largest underwater cave in Tahiti.

Visit to Taipivai Valley: Set off on a guided adventure in a four-wheel-drive vehicle into the lush valley described in Herman Melville's 1846 novel, Typee. A famously rugged paradise, Taipivai Valley is spectacularly beautiful, rich in archeological sites, and yours to discover during this fascinating excursion.

Shark and Stingray Snorkel Safari in Bora Bora: Explore Bora Bora's turquoise, unspoilt lagoon via boat before slipping into the gin-clear waters to discover the ancient crater rim of Moti To'opua, gliding alongside the island's graceful stingrays and parrotfish.

Ship Highlights:

The better-than-new Regatta and Nautica blend sophistication with a contemporary flair to create a casually elegant ambiance that embodies the most treasured elements of our celebrated ships. Both ships feature more free specialty dining options than any other ship regularly based in the region, in addition to offering an array of relaxed yet refined dining experiences. A refreshed color palette of soft earth, sea and sky tones encourages relaxation in suites and staterooms, and guests can indulge in a soothing massage or rejuvenating treatment in the Aquamar Spa + Vitality Center on board.

Polynesia Voyage Highlights:

Tahitian & Hawaiian Hues: 18 days from Los Angeles to Papeete aboard Nautica, overnighting in Bora Bora and Papeete and visiting Lahaina, Honolulu, Hilo, Raiatea and Moorea. Departs January 8, 2025.

Papeete to Honolulu: 15 Days from Papeete to Honolulu aboard Regatta, from overnighting in Bora Bora, Raiatea, Rangiroa, Nuku Hiva, Hilo, Kailua-Kona, Lahaina, Nawiliwili and Honolulu. Departs September 15, 2025.

Tahitian Legends: 10 days roundtrip from Papeete (Tahiti) aboard Regatta, a Condé Nast Traveler branded itinerary, traveler will overnight in Papeete and Bora Bora and visit Moorea, Fakarava, Nuku Hiva, Rangiroa and Raiatea. Departs August 16, 2025.

All sailings include Oceania Cruises' simply MORE value promise, meaning virtually everything is included in the voyage fare: complimentary vintage Champagnes, premium wines and international beers during lunch and dinner; and a shore excursion credit of up to $1,400 per stateroom (credit varies by voyage length). Created to elevate the guest experience, simply MORE means travelers receive ultimate value on top of an ultra-premium cruise experience.

For additional information on Oceania Cruises' small-ship luxury product, exquisitely crafted cuisine, and expertly curated travel experiences, visit OceaniaCruises.com, call 855-OCEANIA, or speak with a professional travel advisor.

About Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises is the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line. The line's eight small, luxurious ships carry a maximum of 1,250 guests and feature The Finest Cuisine at Sea and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Expertly curated travel experiences are available aboard the designer-inspired, small ships, which call on more than 600 marquee and boutique ports in more than 100 countries on seven continents, on voyages that range from seven to more than 200 days. Oceania Cruises has two additional ships on order scheduled for delivery in 2027 and 2028 or 2029[1]. Oceania Cruises is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH). To learn more, visit www.nclhltd.com.

[1] Delivery for the second Oceania Cruises ship is contractually scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2028, but may be delayed to 2029.

SOURCE Oceania Cruises