Oceania Cruises® Unveils Dramatically Evolved Suites for Oceania Sonata™

"We have listened closely to the desires of our guests and are delighted to unveil Oceania Sonata's thoughtfully reimagined suite accommodations," said Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer of Oceania Cruises. "Oceania Sonata is a triumph of spacious design and meticulous craftsmanship to deliver our unwavering commitment to extraordinary experiences and our unique brand of hospitality."

The 4 Owner's Suites, each sprawling more than 2,500 square feet, stand as the ship's crown jewels. Commanding the aft corners of Decks 10 and 11, each offers sweeping 180-degree views over the shimmering ocean from their generous wraparound verandas. In a first for Oceania Cruises, each Owner's Suite features two beautifully appointed bedrooms: a master haven with a king-size bed and spa-inspired, marble-clad bathroom; and a guest bedroom with a queen-size bed, private bath and floor-to-ceiling glass doors opening onto the expansive private veranda.

The 8 Vista Suites, ranging from more than 1,500 to more than 1,900 square feet, rival the finest shoreside retreats. Terraced at the aft of the ship, these suites treat guests to uninterrupted ocean views from expansive, sweeping verandas. The interiors boast plush furnishings and intricate marble accents, creating an atmosphere of understated elegance, complemented by generous living and dining areas. The indulgent master bathroom serves as a serene oasis with double vanities, a luxurious rainforest shower and porcelain soaking tub.

The 16 exquisitely reimagined Oceania Suites, ranging from 1,000 to more than 1,400 square feet, are meticulously crafted for travelers who appreciate a harmonious balance of comfort and style. Gracious living, dining and bedroom spaces flow seamlessly, while the private teak veranda is an ideal relaxation space complemented by sea breezes and dramatic views. Each suite is finished with a king-size bed and an opulent marble-clad bathroom, bringing indulgence to life through each carefully considered detail.

The 50 Horizon Suites are an all-new category of suite accommodation created with the aspirational luxury traveler in mind. Uniquely positioned between the Penthouse and Oceania Suite categories, they offer over 600 square feet of well-appointed space and are a testament to contemporary design. Distinct living and bedroom areas, a walk-through wardrobe room and an oversized veranda with luxurious lounging furniture create a sanctuary perfectly suited for serene moments.

Completing the suite collection are the 63 Penthouse Suites and 82 new Penthouse Deluxe Suites, measuring 426 and 488 square feet, respectively, each an elegant sanctuary. Guests can unwind in the oversized living area, admiring panoramic views from floor-to-ceiling glass doors, or lounge on the private veranda to enjoy the ocean solitude. Every finish and detail is carefully selected to create a peaceful retreat at sea.

All suites feature dedicated butlers to ensure every want or need is met. Owner's, Vista, Oceania and Horizon Suites also include in-suite illy® coffee machines, allowing guests to revel in the private enjoyment of a rich, Italian coffee any time of day or night. Across all accommodations, guests can expect Oceania Cruises' next-generation Tranquility Beds and Aquamar® luxury bath amenities, further enhancing the experience.

More details about Oceania Sonata's exquisite design will be shared in the next issue of Your World magazine, arriving in January 2026. Oceania Sonata's inaugural season itineraries will be available for viewing on January 21, 2026, and open for sale on January 28, 2026. For exclusive updates and access, guests are invited to pre-register at OceaniaCruises.com/sonata-preview .

