Oceania Cruises Reveals New Ship Suite and Stateroom Designs

Vista will set new standards for comfort and residential-style luxury and will feature all veranda accommodations. All staterooms and suites feature beautifully appointed bathrooms with oversized rainforest showers, large vanities, and copious storage space. Penthouse, Oceania, and Vista Suites are ultra-spacious and true sea-going residences with an abundance of living and dining space for entertaining or simply relaxing. In a first for the brand, Vista will feature a new category of Concierge Level Veranda Staterooms dedicated to solo travelers.

The timeless décor of the accommodations reflects the best of residential design aesthetics to present guests with restful homelike spaces to relax and rejuvenate as they explore the world's most fascinating destinations. Bathed in soothing tones and detailed with multiple layers of luxurious furnishings, accents, and artwork, each stateroom and suite is a welcoming home away from home.

Veranda Stateroom

Measuring 291 square feet of living space including the private veranda, Vista's standard Veranda Staterooms are the epitome of spaciousness. Bathed in soft tones of harvest and wheat punctuated with seagrass and bold sienna, each is furnished with a queen size Tranquility Bed piled high with plush linens and plump pillows, a comfortable seating area, private veranda, thoughtful amenities, abundant storage space, and oversized bathroom.

Concierge Level Veranda Stateroom

Vista's Concierge Level Veranda Staterooms envelope guests in lavish comfort. Shades of cream and rich fawn set the tone for a luxuriant respite with an extravagantly dressed queen size Tranquility Bed, sumptuously comfortable sitting area and a private veranda to take in the marvels of the surrounding seascapes. All feature extraordinary closet and storage space, and a marble bath with walk-in rainforest shower. A wealth of additional amenities, such as a dedicated Concierge Lounge, room service from The Grand Dining Room, and free laundry services, elevates the experience to the sublime.

Concierge Level Solo Veranda Stateroom

Solo travelers have a fresh reason to delight in this new category of stateroom designed exclusively for them. Spacious and airy yet cozy, each features all of the comforts and luxuries world travelers expect and feature a seating area overlooking the private veranda, separate sleeping area with a sumptuously comfortable Tranquility Bed and copious storage space. Solo guests, like all sailing in Concierge Level, receive an astonishing array of amenities such as free laundry service and keycard access to the exclusive Concierge Lounge.

Penthouse Suite

An overabundance of space and elevated levels of luxury define the Penthouse Suite experience. Ingenious design and tony furnishings punctuate the space, which is resplendent in rich upholstery, fine leathers and stunning works of art. Measuring 440 square feet, Penthouse Suites feature the added luxuries of a walk-in closet, an oversized bath with dual vanities and of course, a large private veranda overlooking the sea. Penthouse guests also have a dedicated Butler and keycard access to the suites-only Executive Lounge with a dedicated Concierge.

Oceania Suite

Spacious and sophisticated with a metropolitan flair, the 14 Oceania Suites are situated in prime locations atop the ship to offer unparalleled views. Averaging approximately 1,000 to 1,200 square feet, each radiates an ambiance of exquisite residential luxury. Thoughtfully appointed living and dining spaces invite gracious entertaining, including the oversized private teak veranda, while the Master Bedroom provides the perfect retreat for relaxation with its grand king size bed, dressing room and opulent marble-clad bathroom. Each home away from home features the added luxury of a cozy study or guest studio and guest bathroom. Oceania Suites offer a dedicated Butler and keycard access to the suites-only Executive Lounge.

Vista Suite

Offering the loftiest of locations affording sweeping 180-degree views and 1,450 to 1,850 square feet of living space, the eight Vista Suites are designed to be the ultimate seaside villas. Swathed in subtle tones that pay deference to the sea and sky and accented by luminescent marbles, granites and rich weathered oak, each is a true retreat. The airy Living Room is flanked by a handsome Dining Room and bar area which feature commanding views and open onto the expansive teak veranda. An extravagant Master Suite features a capacious wardrobe room and dressing area adjacent to the oversized and sunlit Master Bath complete with porcelain soaking tub. Vista Suites offer an additional layer of pampering with 24-hour Butler service and access to the suites-only Executive Lounge.

Coming Soon

Owner's Suite - Details on Vista's Owner's Suites will be revealed at a later date.

Inaugural Season Itineraries - Vista's inaugural season itineraries will open for viewing on September 9, 2021 and go on sale the following week, on September 15, 2021.

