OCEANIA CRUISES RINGS IN THE NEW YEAR WITH ULTIMATE ADDED VALUE ON MORE THAN 100 SAILINGS

On bookings made from December 11, 2024, through January 31, 2025, travelers will receive up to a four-category stateroom upgrade, plus the choice of one amenity: free or reduced air, a premium drinks package (unlimited wine, beer and spirits) or a shipboard credit of up to $1,000 per stateroom. The extra amenity and the stateroom upgrade are available on a total of 105 global sailings - 79 in 2025 and 26 in 2026 - and offer guests up to $5,700 in additional value.

The New Year Sale features a wide array of sailings across the globe, inviting travelers to explore some of the most breathtaking and culturally rich regions, on voyages ranging from six to 30 days. From the sun-drenched shores of the Mediterranean and vibrant cities of South America to the awe-inspiring landscapes of Alaska, steel-drum rhythms of the Caribbean, majesty of Northern Europe and beyond to the exotic shores of Asia, Africa, and Australia – all while experiencing Oceania Cruises' small ship luxury, enriching onboard programming and The Finest Cuisine at Sea®.

"This is the perfect time for travelers to plan their dream vacation, combining extraordinary added value with Oceania Cruises' gourmet culinary experiences and destination-rich itineraries," said Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises. "Our New Year Sale offers the chance to explore the world aboard our small, luxurious ships while enjoying exceptional value and personalized service that elevates every voyage. Combined with the always free amenities of Your World Included™ – gourmet specialty dining, unlimited Starlink® WiFi, shipboard gratuities, and more – with our New Year Sale you can discover small ship luxury for less."

Featured Sailings Include:

Idyllic West Indies : 11 Days roundtrip from Miami aboard Vista™, departing April 8, 2025

Explore the Caribbean's eastern reaches, home to distinctive islands boasting rugged, verdant landscapes ringed by sugar-sand beaches and inviting waterfront promenades.

Alaska Reflections : 8 Days from Vancouver to Anchorage aboard Riviera™, departing May 13, 2025

Experience classic highlights of Alaska, including Skagway's golden setting at the foot of towering mountains, Ketchikan's colorful Creek Street and the grandeur of Hubbard Glacier, a wall of shimmering ice streaked with electric blue.

Mediterranean Allure : 10 Days from Monte Carlo to Athens aboard Allura™, departing August 5, 2025

Explore the Mediterranean's diverse charms, from Florence's remarkable Renaissance art and Rome's timeless history, to the iconic cliffs of Santorini and the sandy shores of Antalya.

Epicurean France & Iberia: 12 Days from London to Barcelona aboard Marina™, departing on September 3, 2025

Be immersed in the rich cultures and flavors of France, Spain, and Portugal. Sample Oporto's famous Port wine and savor Valencia's traditional paella, plus enjoy extended explorations in Bordeaux with an overnight stay.

Moorish Majesty: 12 Days from Lisbon to Rome aboard Nautica™, departing October 17, 2025

Relish the bewitching interplay of Moorish and European culture in southern Spain, Morocco, and Tunisia, then discover Valletta's imposing fortifications and the captivating resort towns of Argostoli, Messina, and Sorrento.

Indian Ocean Opus : 24 Days from Cape Town to Singapore aboard Sirena®, departing December 2, 2025

Embark on an exotic year-end adventure beginning in scenic South Africa, before journeying to remote Indian Ocean islands, and then immersing yourself in the unique charisma of Penang, Kuala Lumpur, and Singapore.

Bounty of Brazil : 12 Days from Buenos Aires to Rio de Janeiro aboard Marina, departing January 10, 2026

Soak up the sophistication of Buenos Aires before setting sail toward Brazil, where colorful towns and picture-perfect beaches contrast with the legendary energy of an overnight stay in Rio de Janeiro.

Outback to Verdant Bali: 14 Days from Sydney to Bali aboard Riviera, departing February 8, 2026

Admire Australasia's natural beauty both by sea and land with visits to Australia's eastern shores, where the vast Great Barrier Reef invites exploration, before journeying to Indonesia, home to incredible wildlife including playful monkeys and showy birds.

A Shogun's Welcome: 12 Days roundtrip from Tokyo aboard Regatta®, departing March 22, 2026

Experience the pulse of Japanese life as you explore compelling, off-the-beaten-path destinations in both Honshu, Japan's multifaceted mainland, and Hokkaido, its charismatic island neighbor to the north.

Your World Included™

With our Your World Included™ brand promise, guests receive a rich selection of always-included amenities for the ultimate value in ultra-premium cruising. This means unforgettable dining experiences at Oceania Cruises' varied, exquisite restaurants are all at no additional charge. Complimentary specialty coffees, sodas, cold-pressed juices, and still and sparkling Vero Water® are served throughout the ship. Unlimited, free Starlink WiFi is available in every suite, stateroom and all public areas. In-room dining features a superb variety of hot and cold selections. Fruit smoothies, milkshakes, gelato and gourmet Humphry Slocombe ice cream are always included. Group fitness classes at Aquamar® Spa + Vitality Center are free of charge. Gratuities are included for the ultimate in convenience and value. Even laundry services are free for all guests. Along with the line's signature personalized service, Oceania Cruises' guests will enjoy a seamless, value-packed experience.

About Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises® is the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line. The line's eight small, luxurious ships carry a maximum of 1,250 guests and feature The Finest Cuisine at Sea® and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Expertly curated travel experiences are available aboard the designer-inspired, small ships, which call on more than 600 marquee and boutique ports in more than 100 countries on seven continents, on voyages that range from seven to more than 200 days. Oceania Cruises® has two additional ships on order scheduled for delivery in 2027 and 2028 or 2029[1]. Oceania Cruises® is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH). To learn more, visit www.nclhltd.com .

[1] Delivery for the second Oceania Cruises ship is contractually scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2028, but may be delayed to 2029.

SOURCE Oceania Cruises