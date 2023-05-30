Oceania Cruises' Senior Culinary Director Alexis Quaretti Inducted into Maîtres Cuisiniers de France

Chef Alexis Quaretti was godfathered into the program by Oceania Cruises' Vice President of Culinary Eric Barale, making Oceania Cruises the only major cruise line to have two Master Chefs of France

MIAMI, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceania Cruises , the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line, is proud to announce that Chef Alexis Quaretti, Senior Culinary Director, has been inducted into the prestigious echelons of the Maîtres Cuisiniers de France. Quaretti joins Oceania Cruises' Vice President of Culinary Eric Barale, who served as Quaretti's godfather into the program. As such, Oceania Cruises is the only major cruise line to boast two Master Chefs of France.

Chef Eric Barale and Chef Alexis Quaretti During Brunch Service in The Grand Dining Room on board Oceania Cruises’ newest ship, Vista

The association of Master Chefs of France was established in 1951. Its goal is to support and promote French culinary arts around the world. This mission is embodied by the chef members, as they are ambassadors of French cuisine and culture and are responsible for relaying this heritage to their apprentices.

"It's truly remarkable to have two Master Chefs of France leading our culinary team," said Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises. "Chef Eric and Chef Alexis are both long-standing members of the culinary team, Eric being one of the first members of Oceania Cruises' culinary family and Alexis joining us shortly after in 2004. The palpable kinship and passion throughout the culinary team prove that Oceania Cruises not only serves The Finest Cuisine at Sea® but also has the finest culinary team at sea."

"Being inducted into the Master Chefs of France is truly one of the biggest honors of my career, and I sincerely look forward to being part of this prestigious organization," said Alexis Quaretti, Senior Culinary Director at Oceania Cruises. "I have always been proud to represent French culinary ideals and am lucky to be able to bring the best of the best to Oceania Cruises. I would like to thank my friend and colleague Chef Eric Barale for being my godfather throughout the process and providing me with constant guidance and advice throughout my career."

Driven by the desire to make Oceania Cruises a destination for pleasure-seekers in search of one-of-a-kind experiences, Quaretti has created a menu of universal world flavors with his own French expertise and unique fondness for diverse products. His ever-changing menus celebrate the freshest ingredients and are inspired by his home country of France as well as his world travels. As the line's recipe development manager, Quaretti has designed, made and tested every dish served on an Oceania Cruises' ship. He and his talented team create approximately 300 new recipes each year to constantly revitalize and reinvigorate the onboard menus.

For additional information on Oceania Cruises' small-ship luxury product, exquisitely crafted cuisine and expertly curated travel experiences, visit OceaniaCruises.com, call 855-OCEANIA or speak with a professional travel advisor.

About Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises is the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line. The line's seven small, luxurious ships carry a maximum of 1,238 guests and feature The Finest Cuisine at Sea® and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Expertly curated travel experiences aboard the designer-inspired, small ships call on more than 600 marquee and boutique ports in more than 100 countries on seven continents on voyages that range from seven to more than 200 days. The brand has a second 1,200-guest newbuild, Allura, on order for delivery in 2025. With headquarters in Miami, Oceania Cruises is owned by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., a diversified cruise operator of leading global cruise brands which include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is the leading global cruise company that operates Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. With a combined fleet of 30 ships and more than 60,000 berths, NCLH offers itineraries to nearly 500 destinations worldwide. NCLH has seven additional ships scheduled for delivery across its three brands, adding over 19,000 berths to its fleet. To learn more, visit www.nclhltd.com

