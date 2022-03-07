OCEANIA CRUISES SETS NEW SINGLE-DAY BOOKING RECORD

"The response to our 2024 world cruise and the new grand voyages clearly illustrates the resiliency, enthusiasm, and passion that drive our guests to travel the world," stated Howard Sherman, President and CEO of Oceania Cruises. "The fervent demand for these globetrotting experiences is also a testament to our officers and crew and the travel partners that have steadfastly championed the worldwide return to travel," he added.

While world cruises typically attract legions of loyal repeat guests, Oceania Cruises' 2024 world cruise saw almost half of all bookings come from first-time, new-to-brand guests, and 42% of the guests sailing on the current 2022 Around the World voyage rebooked for the 2024 voyage. This furthers a booking trend the brand has seen steadily emerging during the past year with some booking periods and promotions recording new-to-brand booking levels of more than 50%. Additionally, 18% of 2024 world cruise guests opted to extend their voyage to a total of 196 days.

"The tremendous response from our loyal repeat guests and new first-time guests alike continues to illustrate the epic pent-up demand for immersive, destination-focused cruises and the strong allure of our acclaimed small-ship experience that features The Finest Cuisine at Sea and an unmatched reputation for service from our warm and welcoming staff," added Sherman.

The line has also seen exceptional demand for its 2023 Europe and North America collection of voyages with bookings on longer, grand voyages that span multiple weeks or months, going from strength to strength. To satisfy demand from consumers and travel advisors who are booking further out, the line will be opening a full year of voyages spanning from October 2023 to December 2024 on May 4th. The line also noted the historically strong response from travel advisors who provided the majority of bookings.

"The vast majority of bookings were made via our valued travel partners and this launch would not have achieved the record-setting success without the support of travel advisors across the globe," stated Nikki F. Upshaw, Senior Vice President of Sales.

