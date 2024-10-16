Oceania Cruises Unveils 2026 Collection of Voyages with a World of Discovery Across Alaska, the Mediterranean, and Northern Europe

The thoughtfully planned voyages encourage travelers to ignite their passion for discovery by visiting both renowned and off-the-beaten-path destinations, from Alaska's rugged wilderness to the sun-drenched Mediterranean and the splendors of Northern Europe.

"Oceania Cruises is about discovering the magic of small-ship cruising, where the onboard experiences are just as exceptional as the destinations visited," said Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises. "On board our intimate ships, guests can tailor their experience exactly as they wish, whether that be indulging in a gourmet meal created by our esteemed onboard culinary team or setting out on a shore excursion – the choice is entirely theirs. The convenience of small-ship cruising allows our guests to unpack only once and seamlessly explore iconic cities and hidden treasures; with no lines, they're able to step ashore quickly, and they are always warmly greeted back aboard with a heartfelt welcome from our onboard team."

Small Ships, Big World

With bucket list trips covering the most incredible locations from Vancouver to Papeete, Istanbul to Barcelona and Reykjavik to London, Oceania Cruises guests can savor the joys of traveling the world on sailings ranging from seven to 67 days. No matter how long their chosen sailing, Oceania Cruises guests can dive deeper into each destination, as the line's small ships spend between 30 and 50 percent more time in each port than premium cruise lines, including many overnight stays. Once ashore, guests can choose from hundreds of excursions in each port of call catering to a wealth of interests, including food, wine, history, architecture, and local culture.

Intriguing itineraries explore world-famous cities such as London, Copenhagen, Seattle, Berlin, Stockholm, and Reykjavik alongside holiday islands including Ibiza, Mykonos, Crete, Rhodes, and Santorini. Additionally, these itineraries offer the chance to explore further, with the line's small ships visiting places rather less expected, such as Trapani, Sicily; Tórshavn, Faroe Islands; Arrecife, Lanzarote, Canary Islands; Mandal, Norway; Liepaja, Latvia; and Lysekil, Sweden.

The 2026 Collection Highlights

The return of Riviera™ to Alaska in 2026, where 14 itineraries will showcase the local culture, soaring glaciers, and pristine wilderness of "The Last Frontier."





to in 2026, where 14 itineraries will showcase the local culture, soaring glaciers, and pristine wilderness of "The Last Frontier." Travelers can sail the Mediterranean aboard Allura™, Insignia™, and Nautica™, offering more than 50 distinct itineraries ranging from seven to 14 days.





and offering more than 50 distinct itineraries ranging from seven to 14 days. Vista™, Marina™, and Insignia will reign supreme in the Baltics, Scandinavia, British Isles, Iceland , and Greenland with more than two dozen itineraries ranging from seven to 18 days.





and will reign supreme in the Baltics, Scandinavia, British Isles, , and with more than two dozen itineraries ranging from seven to 18 days. A special highlight of the collection includes Marina's Solar Eclipse Cruise sailing from Copenhagen to Reykjavik departing on July 30 , which positions travelers in the path of totality for the 2026 Solar Eclipse. Guests will enjoy extensive onboard programming including an onboard eclipse viewing party, signature cocktail offerings, and special cooking demonstrations. In addition, renowned expert astronomer Dennis Mammana will be on board as the guest enrichment speaker and will be narrating the actual eclipse.

Alaska

Season: May - September

Explore the best of Alaska in exceptional style aboard the intimate, 1,250-guest Riviera. Discover the soaring glaciers, pristine wilderness and unique local culture of the region paired with Riviera's luxurious ambiance and many gourmet culinary experiences. Each new day brings exciting adventures such as witnessing the beauty of Hubbard Glacier from aboard the ship; while days ashore mean opportunities for helicopter flightseeing with local experts, Zodiac boat expeditions, wildlife safaris in old-growth rainforests and so much more.

The 2026 Collection offers 14 diverse itineraries aboard Riviera, featuring marquee ports of call including Juneau, Ketchikan, and Sitka and boutique ports including Klawock, Wrangell, and Haines are featured.

Mediterranean

Season: April - December

From impressive ruins and atmospheric old quarters to thriving food scenes and sun-drenched beaches, our Mediterranean cruises offer the perfect combination of old-world beauty and modern charisma. Visit a winery overlooking the caldera in Santorini and travel back in time to the ancient Greco-Roman world while in Ephesus. Drive into the hills of medieval Èze, glide through Capri's magical Blue Grotto and savor lunch with chilled rosé overlooking the sea. Famed attractions such as Istanbul's Blue Mosque, the Vatican Museums in Rome, and La Sagrada Família in Barcelona are but the beginning of adventures. The slopes of Sicily, the whitewashed villages of Andalusia and the Italian Riviera become playgrounds on these unforgettable Mediterranean voyages.

With sailings aboard Allura, Insignia, and Nautica, travelers can choose from over 50 itineraries ranging from seven to 14 days, framed by iconic cities including Barcelona, Rome (Civitavecchia), Athens (Piraeus), Istanbul, Lisbon, and Monte Carlo.

Baltic, Scandinavia, and Northern Europe

Season: May – September

A region of epic tales where rolling forests give way to chic cities, the Baltic, Scandinavia and Northern Europe regions are a vibrant blend of medieval old towns, cutting-edge culture capitals and majestic natural beauty. Marvel at dramatic landscapes of sprawling lava fields and imposing glaciers in Iceland, sail the breathtaking fjords of Norway and unlock the secrets of the Scottish Highlands and Shetland Islands. These voyages invite you to experience some of the most memorable and diverse treasures in these iconic destinations which are best explored by sea.

With sailings aboard Vista, Marina, and Insignia, travelers can choose from more than 25 voyages ranging from seven to 18 days with overnight stays in cities including Stockholm, Berlin, and Reykjavik.

Canada & New England

Season: September - October

Oceania Cruises' itineraries in Canada and New England are thoughtfully designed to showcase the beauty and breadth of these distinctive and enchanting regions. Explore the highlights of ever-popular destinations such as Portland, with its vibrant culinary scene, the fascinating maritime heritage of Halifax, and the storied architecture of Quebec City.

Travelers can choose from four different 11-day itineraries aboard Vista, featuring calls in Montreal, Sydney and Boston, alongside lesser-known ports such as Charlottetown and Havre-Saint-Pierre.

Transoceanic

Season: October - November

While the indulgence of days at sea to enjoy the ship's abundant amenities, enrichment, and entertainment is incentive enough, transoceanic journeys offer the unparalleled opportunity to experience some of the most remote ports of call. Alongside Bora Bora in French Polynesia and San Juan, Puerto Rico, are exotic and off-the-beaten-path boutique jewels that offer perfect additions to your travel diary – think the adventure-laden Kauai, dramatic Raiatea, exotic Tangier, and the beautiful Canary Islands. These thoughtfully curated destinations create ideal voyages offering you the best of both worlds, a harmonious blend of luxurious relaxation on board and immersive experiences ashore.

Oceania Cruises offers four transoceanic itineraries ranging from 14 to 15 days with boutique ports of call including Kailua-Kona, Hawaii; Arrecife (Lanzarote), Canary Islands; and Nuku Hiva, French Polynesia.

For additional information on Oceania Cruises' small-ship luxury, exquisitely crafted cuisine, and expertly curated travel experiences, visit OceaniaCruises.com , call 855-OCEANIA, or speak with a professional travel advisor.

About Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises® is the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line. The line's eight small, luxurious ships carry a maximum of 1,250 guests and feature The Finest Cuisine at Sea® and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Expertly curated travel experiences are available aboard the designer-inspired, small ships, which call on more than 600 marquee and boutique ports in more than 100 countries on seven continents, on voyages that range from seven to more than 200 days. Oceania Cruises® has two additional ships on order scheduled for delivery in 2027 and 2028 or 2029 [1] . Oceania Cruises® is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH). To learn more, visit www.nclhltd.com .

[1] Delivery for the second Oceania Cruises ship is contractually scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2028, but may be delayed to 2029.

SOURCE Oceania Cruises