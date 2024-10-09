Oceania Cruises Unveils Details of the Crêperie, a New Culinary Venue Debuting on Allura™ in 2025

Oceania Cruises' Executive Culinary Directors and resident Master Chefs of France, Alex Quaretti and Eric Barale, have developed more than 20 recipes for the new venue. The menu options, including the French classic crêpe Suzette as well as Bruxelles waffles with fresh banana, salted caramel sauce, and whipped cream, sit alongside the opportunity for guests to customize and create their own perfect sweet treat, opening the door to seemingly endless possible combinations.

"Allura, our eighth elegant small ship, represents the next step in Oceania Cruises' evolution and a new way of exploring the world. Food is at the heart of everything we do at Oceania Cruises; The Finest Cuisine at Sea® is not just a tagline, it's a philosophy which drives our whole business," said Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises. "However, finest does not always mean the fanciest – and our more relaxed, yet still refined, culinary venues, such as the beautiful new Crêperie aboard Allura, is a perfect example of this. With this addition on board Allura, our guests have never had more choice in what to eat and when – and of course all our dining venues on board are included for all guests free of charge."

Chef Alex Quaretti added: "We cannot wait for Allura to join the fleet, and the new Crêperie concept is a great addition to our onboard culinary venues. Located next to Baristas, and just around the corner from the very popular Bakery, the new Crêperie completes this sociable and temptingly delicious corner of the ship.

"I know our guests will be delighted by the range of delicious fluffy waffles, delicate crêpes, and myriad flavors of Italian ice cream served in a bubble waffle wrap, cone or bowl – the challenge will be choosing which toppings. Among my personal favorites is the French crêpe with Nutella and whipped cream – it reminds me of being taught how to cook the perfect crêpe by my grandmother when I was growing up."

Chefs Alex and Eric are hard at work finalizing other menu developments specifically for Allura, plus other new culinary initiatives to be rolled out across the eight-ship fleet next year. More announcements are to come in the next few months.

The Crêperie will be the 12th dining venue on board Allura, joining:

The Grand Dining Room – The Grande Dame of the fleet's dining venues offering an abundance of choice every day, including Jacques Pepin's French classics, dishes inspired by global destinations, to a four-course food and wine pairing option

Polo Grill - classic steakhouse

Toscana – Italian specialties

Red Ginger – pan-Asian cuisine

Aquamar Kitchen – wellness-inspired cuisine with a hint of indulgence

Waves Grill – poolside gourmet sandwiches and signature burgers by day; al fresco pizzeria by night

The Bakery at Baristas – freshly baked French and Italian pastries

Afternoon Tea at Horizons – time for tea at 4pm sharp every day

sharp every day Privée - guests can celebrate truly special occasions with the ultimate private dining experience

Allura highlights include:

Allura is the eighth vessel for Oceania Cruises and is the line's second 1,200-guest Allura Class ship. She follows her sister ship, Vista™, which launched to great global acclaim in May 2023.

One chef for every 10 guests, ensuring 50% of crew members are dedicated to culinary experiences

Five specialty dining venues, including the line's newest signature restaurants, Ember and Aquamar Kitchen, all free of charge

1,200 guests served by 800 crew members = two crew members for every three guests

The most spacious standard staterooms at sea, at an astounding 291 square feet

Hundreds of immersive small group shore excursions and tours to choose from on each sailing

Onboard enrichment, including art classes at Oceania Cruises' much-loved Artist Loft and numerous Guest Speakers

An expansive Culinary Center and accompanying Chef's Studio, where epicurean secrets will be shared by the talented onboard Chef Instructors

Food and wine pairing experiences, including demonstrations during exclusive Sommelier's Choice and Cellar Master's Classic Wine Pairing Luncheons

A luxurious new library, featuring walls of floor-to-ceiling glass, oversized chairs and plush residential furnishings

Your World Included™

Every guest sailing on Oceania Cruises receives Your World Included™, which features a rich selection of always included amenities: dining at all gourmet specialty restaurants and the Crêperie; sodas, juices, specialty coffees and teas; still and sparkling Vero Water®; unlimited Starlink® WiFi; in-room dining; fruit smoothies, gelato and artisan ice cream; group fitness classes; laundry services; and gratuities for stateroom attendants, butlers, and dining waitstaff.

For additional information on Oceania Cruises' small-ship luxury product, exquisitely crafted cuisine, and expertly curated travel experiences, visit OceaniaCruises.com , call 855-OCEANIA, or speak with a professional travel advisor.

About Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises® is the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line. The line's eight small, luxurious ships carry a maximum of 1,250 guests and feature The Finest Cuisine at Sea® and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Expertly curated travel experiences are available aboard the designer-inspired, small ships, which call on more than 600 marquee and boutique ports in more than 100 countries on seven continents, on voyages that range from seven to more than 200 days. Oceania Cruises® has two additional ships on order scheduled for delivery in 2027 and 2028 or 2029 [1] . Oceania Cruises® is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH). To learn more, visit www.nclhltd.com .

[1] Delivery for the second Oceania Cruises ship is contractually scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2028, but may be delayed to 2029.

SOURCE Oceania Cruises