OCEANIA CRUISES UNVEILS NEW 2026 VOYAGES IN THE CARIBBEAN, ASIA, AFRICA, AND EUROPE ABOARD THREE OF ITS BOUTIQUE SHIPS

More than 60 Global Sailings Aboard 670-Guest Nautica™, Regatta®, and Sirena®

MIAMI, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceania Cruises ® , the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line, has unveiled the second swathe of its 2026 Collection of Voyages which are available to book from November 13, 2024.

Travelers can choose from more than 60 new enticing itineraries, including 17 Grand Voyages, across the Caribbean, Asia, Africa, Mediterranean, and Northern Europe, aboard three of Oceania Cruises' smallest ships, Nautica, Regatta, and Sirena, which carry just 670 guests each.

"We are thrilled to offer this expansive collection of sailings for 2026, giving our curious guests the luxury of choice – from a seven-day roundtrip cruise from Miami sailing the Caribbean aboard Nautica, to a 69-day epic adventure spanning multiple continents sailing from Istanbul to Singapore aboard Sirena," said Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises.

"Small-ship cruising with Oceania Cruises is magical, and the onboard experiences travelers will enjoy while sailing these corners of the world are just as exceptional as each destination visited. Thanks to their boutique size, Nautica, Regatta and Sirena can access ports of call which simply aren't accessible to larger vessels, giving our well-traveled guests many opportunities to discover new favorite destinations."

Framed by iconic cities such as Mumbai, Cape Town, Rome, and Singapore, the new sailings offer travelers the perfect opportunity to explore further, with the line's ultra-premium small ships also visiting places rather less expected. Oceania Cruises guests can delight in lesser-known destinations such as yachting haven Tortola in the British Virgin Islands; the Turkish island of Bozcaada; Maputo, the charismatic capital of Mozambique; and Karlskrona, a Swedish city spread over 30 islands.

Oceania Cruises' small ships spend between 30 and 50 percent more time in each port than premium cruise lines, including many overnight stays, to encourage in-depth exploration. Once ashore, guests can choose from hundreds of excursions in each port of call catering to a wealth of interests, including food, wine, history, architecture, and local culture.

Del Rio added: "With their plush residential furnishings, stylish and intimate restaurants and lounges, our boutique ships are a true home-away-from-home. Guests never need to wait in line, or feel rushed, making this the most relaxing and elegant way to explore the world. And with just 670 guests, served by 400 crew members, our guests enjoy unparalelled levels of heartfelt and personal service."

Highlight Voyages:

Nautica

Reefs of the Maya – 7-Day sailing roundtrip from Miami, departing March 10, 2026, aboard Nautica. Itinerary highlights include Cozumel and Costa Maya.

Eastern Atlantic Crossing – 15-Day sailing from Miami to Lisbon, departing March 27, 2026, aboard Nautica. Itinerary highlights include Funchal, Arrecife, and Agadir.

Charmed Rivieras – 10-Day sailing from Barcelona to Rome, departing April 21, 2026, aboard Nautica. Itinerary highlights include Palamos, Portofino, and Portoferraio.

Regatta

Exotic Odyssey – 54-Day sailing from Singapore to Lisbon, departing May 1, 2026, aboard Regatta. Itinerary highlights include Langkawi, Malé, Maputo, and Mindela; plus an overnight stay in Phuket and a two-night stay in Cape Town.

West African Gems – 24-Day sailing from Cape Town to Lisbon, departing May 31, 2026, aboard Regatta. Itinerary highlights include Lomé, Banjul, and Dakar.

Minarets & Mosaics – 12-Day sailing from Athens to Monte Carlo, departing July 5, 2026, aboard Regatta. Itinerary highlights include Mykonos, Canakkale, Ephesus, and Palermo; plus an overnight stay in Istanbul.

Bridge to the Bosphorus – 10-Day sailing from Dubrovnik, to Istanbul, departing August 17, 2026, aboard Regatta. Itinerary highlights include Kotor, Katakolon, Santorini, and Bozcaada; plus an overnight stay in Istanbul.

Sirena

East African Majesty – 20-Day sailing from Mumbai to Cape Town, departing March 11, 2026, aboard Sirena. Itinerary highlights include Nosy Be, Mayotte, and Durban; plus overnight stays in Malé and Cape Town.

Jewels of Northern Europe – 12-Day sailing from Stockholm to London, departing July 24, 2026, aboard Sirena. Itinerary highlights include Tallinn, Helsinki, Karlskrona and Antwerp.

Extravagant Explorer – 69-Day sailing from Istanbul to Singapore, departing August 27, 2026, aboard Sirena. Itinerary highlights include Rhodes, Cannes, Barcelona, Abidjan, Port Elizabeth, Dar es Salaam and Colombo; plus an overnight stay in Phuket and a two-night stay in Cape Town.

Safari & Spice Routes – 30-Day sailing from Cape Town, South Africa, to Singapore, Singapore, departing October 5, 2026, aboard Sirena. Itinerary highlights include Maputo, Zanzibar, Mombasa, and Penang; plus an overnight stay in Phuket.

For additional information on Oceania Cruises' small-ship luxury, exquisitely crafted cuisine, and expertly curated travel experiences, visit OceaniaCruises.com , call 855-OCEANIA or speak with a professional travel advisor.

Your World Included™

With our Your World Included™ brand promise, guests receive a rich selection of always included amenities for the ultimate value in ultra-premium cruising. This means unforgettable dining experiences at our varied, exquisite restaurants are all at no additional charge. Complimentary specialty coffees, sodas, cold-pressed juices, and still and sparkling Vero Water® are served throughout the ship. Unlimited, free Starlink WiFi is available in every suite, stateroom and all public areas. In-room dining features a superb variety of hot and cold selections. Fruit smoothies, milkshakes, gelato and gourmet Humphry Slocombe ice cream are always included. Group fitness classes at Aquamar® Spa + Vitality Center are free of charge. Gratuities are included for the ultimate in convenience and value. And even laundry services are free for all guests. Along with our signature personalized service, Oceania Cruises' guests will enjoy a seamless, value-packed experience.

About Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises® is the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line. The line's eight small, luxurious ships carry a maximum of 1,250 guests and feature The Finest Cuisine at Sea® and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Expertly curated travel experiences are available aboard the designer-inspired, small ships, which call on more than 600 marquee and boutique ports in more than 100 countries on seven continents, on voyages that range from seven to more than 200 days. Oceania Cruises® has two additional ships on order scheduled for delivery in 2027 and 2028 or 2029 [1] . Oceania Cruises® is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH). To learn more, visit www.nclhltd.com .

[1] Delivery for the second Oceania Cruises ship is contractually scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2028, but may be delayed to 2029.

