Oceania Cruises Unveils the Next Chapter in Its Culinary Story: Relaxed Yet Refined, The Finest Cuisine at Sea Redefined

Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises, commented: "Food is the foundation of what we do on board each of our ships, and globally, in the destinations we visit. We are renowned for serving The Finest Cuisine at Sea, as it is at the very core of our business.

"This does not always mean a white linen tablecloth and starched napkins at one of our award-winning specialty restaurants – finest does not always mean the fanciest. It's also a perfectly prepared pizza or an enticing burrata dish enjoyed al fresco with a crisp glass of white wine as you set sail."

Bernhard Klotz, Vice President of Food and Beverage, added: "Beauty lies in the simplicity of how we create The Finest Cuisine at Sea; the perfect combination of the most innovative culinary team, the freshest ingredients, and the best food-centric ships, this is where the magic lies.

"Food brings people together, food brings joy; we are here to ensure that every bite of every meal makes our guests smile – from a decadent ice cream sundae by the pool to an exquisite soufflé – The Finest Cuisine at Sea is everywhere on board our ships."

With the addition of a daily sushi station as well as an Indian Corner in Terrace Café, the venue's impressive array of international cuisines expands even further. Open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, Terrace Café is the center of the line's relaxed dining options.

The expansive sushi station boasts 45 brand-new recipes, created by Oceania Cruises' newly appointed Executive Culinary Directors, Chefs Alex Quaretti and Eric Barale, along with their talented team. These include two types of sashimi per day, two types of uramaki, three kinds of nigiri, and a daily vegetarian option.

The new Indian Corner operates once every cruise during dinner service and features 15 authentic Indian recipes.

"Our staff hails from every corner of the globe and being able to bring their knowledge and their experience to the table, literally, is a wonderful thing," said Chef Alex. "Creating the new Indian dishes for Terrace Café is a perfect example of this; some of these recipes have been handed down through generations. It's a privilege to be able to see them through a new lens and to bring them to new audiences. The butter chicken and the dhal are already proving to be popular choices with our guests."

Waves Grill, Oceania Cruises' poolside relaxed lunch venue, allows guests to experience the acclaimed culinary reputation of the cruise line without leaving their lounge chairs if they so wish. The menu has been revamped offering new favorites to sample alongside well-loved signature dishes, which have become the venue's hallmark.

The menu now features more than 20 revised options, including a new selection of cold sandwiches, plus hot sandwiches and burgers. These include the signature Surf & Turf Wagyu burger; a wagyu beef patty with lobster medallions and truffle mayonnaise; and a new Philly Cheesesteak hot sandwich comprising shredded sirloin steak, provolone, sautéed onion, bell peppers and mushrooms. All are now served with a choice of French fries or sweet potato fries.

"At each of our relaxed yet refined venues, our guests can still savor the ritual and theater of a dining experience. You can linger, relax, and enjoy. Guests are not rushed through, these are absolutely not 'fast' food options; it's simply a different ambiance and setting," explained Chef Alex.

Not to overlook the line's award-winning specialty restaurants, Chefs Alex and Eric and their team have more surprises to share before the end of the year as they take a thorough review of all menus across all ships.

Chef Alex said: "We have so much going on ahead of the launch of Allura in just over a year. But there are exciting plans afoot for all our ships. We have new dishes to unveil in Red Ginger, our signature pan-Asian venue; there will be an expansion of Oceania Cruises' exclusive wine pairing luncheon options; and a fresh look at the menus for the grande dame of the line's dining venues, The Grand Dining Room."

and her sister, were the very first true foodie ships in the world, joined now by in 2023, and in 2025, and were the first ships ever to have an onboard cooking school. They have more galley space and more fresh food storage than any other ship, and they were built around the galleys in the shipyard. Oceania Cruises has the highest percentage of culinary personnel devoted to the dining experience than any other cruise company. To ensure the impeccable quality of each dish, the line has one chef for every ten guests; half of the crew on board is dedicated to the cooking or serving of food.

