Oceania Cruises Welcomes "Vista" To Its Acclaimed Fleet

Named to reflect the dawn of a new age in travel, Vista will exemplify all the hallmarks of the Oceania Cruises experience that guests have come to expect. A marvel in the making, Vista will deliver The Finest Cuisine at Sea, exceptionally personalized service with two staff members for every three guests, a warm and welcoming ambiance as a result of the ship's captivating residential furnishings, and introduce several unique firsts for the brand in the realms of dining and guest experience.

"Oceania Cruises is an innovative and ever-evolving brand. We are always looking over the horizon, and Vista represents our view to the future," stated Bob Binder, President & CEO of Oceania Cruises.

Consumers and travel advisors can expect to be wowed by the dramatic and glamorous public spaces such as The Grand Dining Room, which soars almost two decks in height and pays homage to the "beautiful age" of early 20th-century Parisian society through its contemporary interpretation of Belle Époque.

Vista's nine additional best-in-class culinary experiences, luxurious signature public spaces, and spacious, residentially inspired suites and staterooms will be revealed starting in May 2021, with her inaugural voyages opening for sale in September 2021.

Vista represents not just a view to the future for the Oceania Cruises brand, but also the unique vision of the company's thousands of officers and crew who played a pivotal role in the design of the ship and helped shepherd it from concept to design to reality.

"Our officers and crew are always bringing great new ideas to the forefront and then implementing them. More than any other part of the Oceania Cruises organization, we owe our success to our onboard teams. They are the ones who made Vista possible, and it is a credit to them, these true visionaries of the seven seas, that we name the ship for them, in their honor," added Binder.

Currently under construction by Fincantieri S.p.A. in Italy, Vista will sail her first commercial voyage in early 2023. Measuring approximately 67,000 gross registered tons, the ship will accommodate 1,200 guests and be staffed by 800 officers and crew, offering industry-leading space and staff-to-guest ratios. An unnamed sister ship will debut in 2025.

About Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises is the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line. The line's seven small, luxurious ships carry only 684 or 1,250 guests featuring the finest cuisine at sea and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Expertly curated travel experiences aboard the designer-inspired, small ships call on more than 450 marquee and boutique ports across Europe, Alaska, Asia, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, New England-Canada, Bermuda, the Caribbean, the Panama Canal, Tahiti and the South Pacific in addition to the epic 180-day Around the World Voyages. The brand has two 1,200-guest Allura class ships on order.

With headquarters in Miami, Oceania Cruises is owned by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., a diversified cruise operator of leading global cruise brands which include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. With a combined fleet of 28 ships with approximately 59,150 berths, these brands offer itineraries to more than 490 destinations worldwide. The Company has nine additional ships scheduled for delivery through 2027.

SOURCE Oceania Cruises