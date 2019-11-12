Ocelot Celebrates 150th Successful AI Chatbot Deployment

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocelot, the leading provider of Artificially Intelligent Conversational Chatbots for colleges and universities, announced today a new milestone: its 150th successful chatbot deployment.

Notable schools on the Ocelot platform include: Northern Virginia Community College, The George Washington University, California Institute of Technology, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Iowa State University, and University of California Riverside.

"We envision a world in which schools 'repeat themselves less, and engage students more'," said Damon Vangelis, Ocelot CEO. "Our chatbot platform helps schools meet students where they are. And as more schools use it, all of the Bots are getting smarter through machine learning."

The Ocelot Chatbot platform comes pre-loaded with an unrivaled and continually growing knowledgebase of text and video content spanning all student service departments, dramatically reducing the time it takes a school to launch and maintain their own customized chatbot.

Northern Virginia Community College launched their custom chatbot -- Ace -- earlier this year. "Ace has proven to be an effective solution for addressing multiple types of inquiries 24/7," said Clint Young, Associate Director of Communications and Enrollment Support, and Joan Zanders, Director of Financial Aid. "Students and staff alike have welcomed the chatbot that now lives on our website and have found it to be an invaluable resource."

The Ocelot knowledgebase continues to grow and expand in two ways: 1) Ocelot now provides content for all student service departments; and 2) Ocelot schools have the option to share content with the entire Ocelot community.

"Schools want to deploy chatbots, but they know it can quickly become a massive undertaking," said Vangelis. "Our approach is to make the deployment and maintenance as easy as possible."

About Ocelot

Founded in 2003, Ocelot (formerly known as FATV) is the nation's largest SaaS provider of Multilingual Artificially Intelligent Chatbots to higher education. The customizable Ocelot platform includes an unrivaled knowledgebase of content, including over 16,000 knowledgebase Q&A, and over 2,000 explainer videos. Ocelot answers over 97.5% of chatbot interactions without the need for human intervention with over 40% of conversations conducted after standard business hours. Schools deploy Ocelot to improve enrollment yield and retention, support student services, and further financial literacy / debt education. Visit ocelotbot.com to learn more.

SOURCE Ocelot

Related Links

https://www.ocelotbot.com

