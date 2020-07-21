Ocelot Launches "Campaigns", an AI-powered SMS Tool for Colleges to Drive Enrollment and Provide "Virtual Student Support"

BOULDER, Colo., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocelot, higher education's leading AI Enrollment and Advising Platform, with deep integration in Financial Aid, announced today a new service that enables colleges to engage students through a scalable, AI-powered SMS tool called "Campaigns."

With "Campaigns", colleges can leverage the power of their AI chatbot to reach students on their mobile devices to help them complete processes, answer questions, and route students to school and staff resources.

"Colleges need scalable, personalized, mobile-friendly tools that support students remotely and drive enrollment," said Damon Vangelis, Ocelot's Founder and CEO. "The pandemic has created greater urgency for virtual student engagement tools. The 'Campaigns' tool enables institutions using Ocelot's AI platform to achieve a two-for-one: driving enrollment and retention, while also providing virtual student support."

Collectively, Ocelot's AI-powered chatbot, Live Chat tool, the innovative "Explore" chatbot advising tool, extensive library of online video content, and the "Campaigns" tool provides colleges an easy-to-use platform for comprehensive virtual student service support across campus.

The Ocelot platform is mobile friendly, WCAG AA 2.0 accessible, and can be deployed across student service departments and One-Stops.

Schools choose to build chatbots on Ocelot's Chatbot platform in order to:

Provide "Virtual Student Support" and Self-Service

Increase Enrollment and Retention

Improve Customer Service

Reduce Phone Calls and Wait Times

Ensure Consistency of Answers

Save Staff Time

Promote Financial Literacy / Debt Education / FAFSA Completion

Meet Access and Equity Initiatives

To schedule a demo of Ocelot, please call 1-888-704-9090 or visit ocelotbot.com to learn more.

About Ocelot

Founded in 2003, Ocelot is higher education's #1 SaaS provider of multilingual artificially intelligent chatbots, serving over 6.5 million students at over 400 institutions. The Ocelot platform features an unrivaled knowledgebase of content - including over 41,000 knowledgebase Q&A, and over 2,000 "how to" videos - that guides students through all aspects of the student lifecycle including admissions, financial aid, and student advising. The Ocelot platform enables student service departments campus-wide to provide personalized virtual advising and support, and meet enrollment, retention, and engagement goals as well as access and equity initiatives. Visit ocelotbot.com to learn more.

SOURCE Ocelot

Related Links

www.ocelotbot.com

