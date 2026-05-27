Ochsner Health and myLaurel Optimize Hospital Capacity & Throughput via Integrated Care in the Home

Strategic partnership leverages acute and transitional care to save 10,500+ hospital bed days, reduce readmissions by 60% over two years

NEW ORLEANS, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ochsner Health, the leading nonprofit healthcare provider in the Gulf South, and myLaurel, a pioneer in home-based acute and transitional care, today announced significant clinical and operational milestones from their two-year strategic partnership. By safely transitioning appropriate care from the hospital into the home, the collaboration has successfully optimized bed capacity, reduced readmissions, and lowered the total cost of care for medically complex patients.

Since the partnership launched in 2024, the data demonstrates a transformative impact on both the patient recovery experience and Ochsner's operational efficiency:

60% relative reduction in readmissions

10,500+ bed days saved, averaging 15 per day

85% of patients in the program completed their care at home

30% reduction in patient costs

98 Patient Net Promoter Score (NPS)

"We've accomplished a tremendous amount together in two years," says Logan Davies, MD, medical director of care transitions and readmission efforts at Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans. "We've successfully increased patient satisfaction and improved outcomes while reducing costs for patients. The results speak for themselves and are a testament to the power of delivering in-home acute and transitional care in a very patient-centered way."

Through close integration with Ochsner's hospital staff and operations systems, including daily rounding with patient teams, myLaurel's team works to identify and enroll patients who would benefit from Acute Care at Home services. Patients discharged home are safely cared for through myLaurel's services, which include seamless coordination with Ochsner's in-hospital teams.

Ochsner partnered with myLaurel in 2024 with the goal of providing a better patient experience through streamlined care delivery, ultimately improving health outcomes and reducing out-of-pocket costs. Together, the organizations implemented myLaurel's Acute Care at Home™ program, an all-payer care model that supports patients and caregivers for 15-30 days through a combination of in-home clinical visits, virtual care, diagnostics, and therapeutics. Care is typically initiated within one day of discharge and is used as an alternative to admission, to improve clinical outcomes, and reduce readmissions.

The Acute Care at Home program serves medically complex patients with multiple comorbidities and those with a high risk for hospital readmission. "myLaurel is equipped to manage new symptoms and most escalations as they arise, at home," says Clay Watson, MD, myLaurel's Chief Medical Officer. "We can safely treat patients in their own homes, manage their treatment plans and medications, and provide patient and caregiver education."

Dr. Watson goes on to say the results of the myLaurel - Ochsner partnership provide a blueprint for other health systems looking to improve patient satisfaction, lower costs, and reduce readmissions. "Our success with Ochsner is replicable for any health system," Watson says. "We provide teams that are an integrated extension of the in-hospital teams to make care between the home and the hospital seamless."

Since the beginning of the partnership, Ochsner has expanded the program, and it now serves Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans, Ochsner Baptist, Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner, and Ochsner Medical Center - West Bank Campus.

The next phase of the partnership will prioritize:

Clinical Specialization: Tailoring condition-specific protocols to address targeted diagnoses in the home.

Technical Interoperability: Advancing bidirectional data exchange frameworks to further integrate real-time clinical visibility between home-based teams and hospital practitioners.

"We have built a foundation that proves home-based acute care is a critical component of modern hospital operations," says Dr. Davies. "Our focus now is on the technical and clinical refinements that will allow us to scale this model, ensuring that 'care in the home' is a seamless, data-driven extension of the Ochsner standard of care."

About myLaurel

myLaurel was founded on the belief that a meaningful portion of hospital care can—and should—be delivered in the comfort of home. As a tech-enabled medical group, we provide on-demand acute and transitional care to frail, elderly, or medically complex patients at home—helping them avoid the traditional pathway of ambulance, emergency department, hospital admission, and post-acute facility care.

Health systems, payers, and provider groups partner with myLaurel to reduce avoidable utilization, lower readmission rates, accelerate throughput, and improve the patient experience—all while maintaining the highest standards of clinical quality and safety. We stand behind our outcomes by putting our fees at risk, demonstrating both accountability and confidence in the results we deliver.

Care is delivered through a physician-led model that combines virtual oversight with in-home clinicians, advanced technology, diagnostics, and therapies. For high-risk populations, myLaurel achieves 33% lower ED utilization, a 49% absolute reduction in readmissions, and an average of 15 bed-days saved daily - alongside a Net Promoter Score of 97.

Recognized for innovation and industry leadership, myLaurel has been named to Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies and the New York Digital Health 100. The company is headquartered in New York City. Learn more at mylaurelhealth.com.

About Ochsner Health

Ochsner Health is the leading nonprofit healthcare provider in Louisiana, Mississippi and across the Gulf South, delivering expert care at its 47 hospitals and more than 370 health and urgent care centers. Ochsner is nationally recognized for inspiring healthier lives and stronger communities through expertise, quality and digital connectivity. In 2025, more than 40,000 dedicated team members and 5,000 employed and affiliated physicians at Ochsner cared for more than 1.6 million people from every state in the nation and 65 countries. To learn more about how Ochsner empowers people to get well and stay well, visit www.ochsner.org.

SOURCE myLaurel