Ochsner Health and The Kinetix Group Welcome 450 Health Leaders at 4th Annual Value Summit

The event featured speakers from leading healthcare organizations including Humana, Quartet Health, Neurotrack, Google Health, Bright Health Care, and General Atlantic. Thomas Lee, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Press Ganey, led the event as keynote speaker. Topics such as Value-Based Care in the Era of COVID-19, Innovations in Care Delivery: Reflections on the Coronavirus Pandemic, The New Face of Primary Care and the Future of Value generated a platform for sharing real world strategies for delivering high quality care in a value-based environment.

Over 450 senior clinical leaders and executives attended the event representing every healthcare stakeholder: health systems, accountable care organizations (ACOs), hospitals, group practices, payers, employers, and life science companies.

Anna Thomas, Senior Vice President of Care Delivery at The Kinetix Group and moderator for the conference said the event was timely: "In many ways, COVID-19 has accelerated the value-based care agenda. There has arguably never been a more important time for us to come together to collectively harness the power of this learning experience and embrace collaboration. That is what the Value Summit is all about."

To learn more about the Value Summit, visit www.valuesummit.org.

About Ochsner Health

Ochsner Health is a system that delivers health to the people of Louisiana, Mississippi and the Gulf South with a mission to Serve, Heal, Lead, Educate and Innovate. Ochsner Health is a not-for-profit committed to giving back to the communities it serves through preventative screenings, health and wellness resources and partnerships with innovative organizations that share our vision. Ochsner Health healed more than 876,000 people from across the globe in 2019, providing the latest medical breakthroughs and therapies, including digital medicine for chronic conditions and telehealth specialty services. Ochsner Health is a national leader, named the top hospital in Louisiana and a top children's hospital by U.S. News & World Report. As Louisiana's leading healthcare educator, Ochsner Health and its partners educate thousands of healthcare professionals annually. Ochsner Health is innovating healthcare by investing in new technologies and research to make world-class care more accessible, affordable, convenient and effective. Ochsner's team of more than 26,000 employees and 4,500 providers are working to reinvent the future of health and wellness in the region. To learn more about Ochsner Health, please visit www.ochsner.org. To transform your health, please visit www.ochsner.org/healthyyou.

About AMGA

AMGA is a trade association leading the transformation of health care in America. Representing multispecialty medical groups and integrated systems of care, we advocate, educate, innovate, and empower our members to deliver the next level of high-performance health. AMGA is the national voice promoting awareness of medical groups' recognized excellence in the delivery of coordinated, high-quality, cost-effective care. More than 175,000 physicians' practice in our member organizations, delivering care to one in three Americans. For more information, amga.org

About The Kinetix Group

The Kinetix Group (TKG) empowers life science companies to effectively engage with health system and payer customers by developing strategies and real-world solutions aimed at impacting the right patient, at the right time, with the right care. TKG also works directly with health systems and payers to build and implement value-based delivery models for identified patient populations. To learn more, go to https://thekinetixgroup.com/.

CONTACT:

Anna Sedgwick

[email protected]

SOURCE The Kinetix Group

Related Links

http://thekinetixgroup.com

