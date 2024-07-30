Ochsner Health Selects DeepScribe to Bring Ambient AI to Their 4,700 Clinicians

With 4,700 employed and affiliated physicians, Ochsner Health delivers expert care at 46 hospitals and more than 370 health and urgent care centers.

Ideal for large healthcare organizations like Ochsner Health, DeepScribe's Large Language Model (LLM) – HealAI – is specifically trained to understand the needs and workflows of each medical specialty. Clinicians can also choose from more than 50 options to personalize their notes, their way.

Ochsner Health clinicians using DeepScribe have already experienced a positive effect on the patient experience, with 96 percent of patients stating they are likely to recommend the provider.

"Our physicians can focus entirely on the patient, knowing that documentation is being completed seamlessly in the background," said Jason Hill, MD, Innovation Officer at Ochsner Health. "DeepScribe's Customization Studio and deep Epic integration have allowed us to deploy ambient AI with specialty-specific workflows that accommodate physician preferences while aligning with Ochsner-specific requirements. The result is consistently high-quality notes and high clinician adoption."

Clinicians across Ochsner Health have already expressed satisfaction with DeepScribe's ambient AI documentation. DeepScribe customization capabilities – per specialty, workflow, and provider – give Ochsner Health the control to drive system-wide standardization while satisfying providers' desire to produce notes to their preferences. The result is a 75% clinician adoption rate during the initial launch – and ongoing time savings.

"Before using DeepScribe, I spent at least two to three hours a day preparing for visits and then going back and editing notes based on patient conversations," explained Dr. Terrance Wickman, an Ochsner Health nephrologist. "Now, I have been able to streamline that into three to four minutes per note. So documentation takes me about a quarter of the time."

"I love the assessment and plan," added Erica Doubleday, an oncology nurse practitioner at Ochsner Health. "Not only does it capture way more than I'm able to, but it writes it so succinctly."

"We believe that the differences in every clinician's workflow and personal preferences should be celebrated," said Matthew Ko, DeepScribe COO and co-founder. "We have specifically designed the technology so every physician can customize it for how they work and care for patients."

"It is inspiring to see how the Ochsner team has adopted DeepScribe across its various departments," said Akilesh Bapu, DeepScribe CEO and co-founder. "It motivates us to continue delivering the most scalable, flexible solution to match unique system requirements and clinician workflows."

This partnership sets the stage for further expansion of DeepScribe throughout Ochsner Health with a continued focus on co-developing ambient AI solutions that will best serve the health system's clinical and organizational needs.

