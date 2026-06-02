OCS SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: SueWallSt Investigates Oculis Holding AG for Possible Securities Law Violations

Oculis Holding AG claimed its "most important" drug, OSC-01, was biologically approved months before revealing the Phase 3 Diamond studies concerning the drug had failed to achieve their primary endpoints.

NEW YORK, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Investors in Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ: OCS) lost approximately 23.4% of their holdings in a single session after the company revealed that Phase 3 DIAMOND-1 and DIAMOND-2 trials for OCS-01 failed to meet the primary endpoint in diabetic macular edema. Shareholders who lost money on OCS are encouraged to submit their information now to discuss their legal rights. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (888) SueWallSt.

On October 31, 2025, Oculis filed a prospectus supplement (Form 424B5) in connection with an approximately $100 million securities offering. That document stated: "The topline results from the DIAMOND trials are expected in the second quarter of 2026. If the results are positive, we plan to submit an NDA to the FDA for OCS-01 for the treatment of DME in the second half of 2026. An NDA submission to the FDA for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery is expected to follow thereafter."

Oculis presented at the J.P. Morgan conference in mid-January, referring to OCS0-1 as its "most important … product." During the presentation, CEO Riad Sherif clarified "really the only risk, which always remains till the last moment of a study is execution," claiming they "know that it works" and that the drug is "approved" "[i]n terms of biology."

If you purchased Oculis Holding AG shares and suffered a loss, click here to get more information on your rights. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (888) SueWallSt.

SueWallSt -- Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered.

Frequently Asked Questions About the OCS Investigation

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the OCS investigation?A: Investors who purchased OCS stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading?A: The investigation concerns whether Oculis Holding AG made materially false or misleading statements regarding the status of its Phase 3 DIAMOND trials and DME program in shareholder presentations, prospectus supplements, and other SEC filings used in connection with securities offerings. When the true clinical results became widely known, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: How much did OCS stock drop?A: Shares fell over 23% after the company disclosed that OCS-01 failed to meet the primary endpoint in its Phase 3 DIAMOND trials for diabetic macular edema. Investors who purchased shares at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to recovery.

Q: What do OCS investors need to do right now?A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What happens after I contact SueWallSt?A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate?A: Nothing. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I already sold my OCS shares -- can I still recover losses?A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought OCS and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

CONTACT:

SueWallSt

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com