Octane and Adventure Lifestyle Launch Adventure Lifestyle Finance

Captive-as-a-Service Program Will Drive a Seamless Financing Experience for Dealers and Customers

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Octane ® (Octane Lending Inc.®), the fintech revolutionizing the buying experience, and Adventure Lifestyle , a powersport and marine dealer group with over 20 locations across the southeast, today announced the launch of Adventure Lifestyle Finance. Octane's innovative captive financing solution will refine and streamline the lending experience for Adventure Lifestyle's dealers and customers under the Adventure Lifestyle Finance brand.

Through this Captive-as-a-Service collaboration, Adventure Lifestyle will have greater control over its financing programs and customer journey, enabling them to offer competitive rates and flexible terms to a broad range of customers. Its dealer network will benefit from Octane's industry-leading loan origination platform, integrated technology, and dedicated support team. The fully branded solution enables dealers to offer full-spectrum financing options, provide an Adventure Lifestyle-labeled, end-to-end customer experience, and increase profitability.

"We're proud to work with Adventure Lifestyle to launch Adventure Lifestyle Finance as we bring a faster, more seamless buying experience to more people," said Jon Vestal, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Recreational Lending. "Together, we're giving dealers the tools they need to best support enthusiasts across Adventure Lifestyle's many locations as we unlock the power of financial products for retailers and consumers."

Customers will enjoy a hassle-free, digital buying experience, from initial inquiry and application through closing and throughout the life of their loan. Octane's in-house lender, Roadrunner Financial , Inc.®, will underwrite the loans offered through Adventure Lifestyle Finance, and Octane's in-house loan servicer, Roadrunner Account Services, LLC, will service the loans.

"At Adventure Lifestyle, we believe that every adventure should be accessible," said Kris Price, Vice President of Adventure Lifestyle. "By partnering with Octane to launch Adventure Lifestyle Finance, we can offer our customers a better buying experience featuring exclusive financing options, making it even easier for them to own their next powersports vehicle."

Octane's Captive-as-a-Service offering enables Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and dealerships to enjoy the benefits of their own financing company without the lengthy, costly process of setting up a captive from scratch. Each solution can be tailored to partners' specific financing and technology needs, as well as their desired outcomes, and leverage Octane's extensive risk management and capital markets expertise . Octane has issued more than $4.7 billion of asset-backed securities (ABS) since 2019. The most recent ABS transactions include: OCTL 2025-1 , collateralized by fixed-rate installment powersports loans, and OCTL 2025-RVM1 , Octane's second securitization backed wholly by RV/Marine loans. Additionally, Octane closed three powersports forward-flow transactions and two whole-loan sales in 2025, and has sold or secured commitments to sell more than $3.3 billion in loans since December 2023.

About Octane:

Octane ® is revolutionizing recreational purchases by delivering a seamless, end-to-end digital buying experience. The company connects people with their passions by combining cutting-edge technology and innovative risk strategies to make lifestyle purchases—like powersports vehicles, RVs, boats, personal watercraft, and outdoor power equipment—fast, easy, and accessible.

Octane adds value throughout the customer journey: inspiring enthusiasts with the Octane Media ™ editorial brands, including Cycle World ® and UTV Driver ®, instantly prequalifying consumers for financing online, routing customers to dealerships for an easy closing, and supporting customers throughout their loan with superior loan servicing.

Founded in 2014, Octane supports over 60 OEM partner brands and over 4,000 dealer partners, and has a team of over 600 in remote and hybrid roles. Visit Octane.co .

Octane ® and Roadrunner Financial ® are registered service marks of Octane Lending, Inc. Cycle World ® and UTV Driver ® are registered trademarks of Octane Media, LLC.

Octane Media Relations:

[email protected]

Octane Investor Relations:

[email protected]

SOURCE Octane