Octane Raises $100M in Series F Funding Round

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Octane ® (Octane Lending, Inc.®), the fintech revolutionizing the buying experience, announced it has closed its Series F funding round of $100 million in equity capital. The raise includes new equity capital to be used for growth initiatives as well as amounts to be used for secondary share transfers.

The capital builds on Octane's strong originations growth and enables the Company to further accelerate market penetration and deepen its product offering, positioning the Company even more favorably for long-term success. The Series F raise attracted a mix of returning and new investors; Valar Ventures led the round with participation from Upper90 , Huntington Bank , Camping World and Good Sam , Holler-Classic , and others. Prior to the Series F, Octane had raised $242 million in total equity funding since inception, including its Series E , which closed in 2024.

"Building on our strong foundation, this capital allows us to move more quickly on key initiatives that will further differentiate us in existing markets and speed up our entrance into new ones," said Jason Guss, CEO and Co-Founder of Octane. "We're grateful to our existing investors for their continued support and belief in our vision, as well as to new investors for their partnership. We look forward to strengthening these relationships as we expand our offerings and unlock the full potential of financial products for merchants and consumers."

"One of the investing lessons of the past two decades is that the best tech companies can compound for far longer than expected," said James Fitzgerald, Founding Partner of Valar Ventures. "Octane's unique offering supports dealers and OEMs with software and financing solutions unavailable elsewhere. We expect Octane to continue to take market share — both in its existing markets and in those it's only begun to enter — for a very long time. We are excited to continue backing this team and to partner with them for another decade, or longer."

"It's been impressive to watch Octane's execution in becoming a clear leader in the powersports market," said Billy Libby, Managing Partner at Upper90. "Now the company is scaling its proprietary underwriting engine and end-to-end technology platform as it expands into new markets and helps dealers grow their profits and deliver better financing experiences to consumers. Few public or private companies are growing as rapidly — and profitably — as Octane, and we're excited to be part of their continued growth."

Thus far in 2025, Octane has launched a myriad of new products and technology enhancements, including groundbreaking updates for both merchants and consumers. Notably, Octane strengthened its industry-leading financing portal to provide even faster, easier customer acquisition and closing processes for merchants, helping them reach more buyers and increase profitability. At the same time, customers can access simplified payment options, expedited question resolution, and increased flexibility within the Customer Portal.

Since its founding in 2014, Octane has originated over $7 billion in loans through its in-house lender Roadrunner Financial ®, Inc., issued more than $4.7 billion in asset-backed securities, and has sold or committed to sell $3.3 billion of secured consumer loans since December 2023. The Company grew originations by more than 30% from Q3 2024 to Q3 2025 and is GAAP net income profitable . Octane works with 60 original equipment manufacturer (OEM) partner brands and serves markets worth a combined $150 billion with its innovative technology solutions and fast, easy financing experience.

Octane ® is revolutionizing recreational purchases by delivering a seamless, end-to-end digital buying experience. The Company unlocks the power of financial products for merchants and consumers in multiple industries, including powersports vehicles, RVs, boats, personal watercraft, and outdoor power equipment.

Octane adds value throughout the customer journey: inspiring enthusiasts with the Octane Media ™ editorial brands, including Cycle World ® and UTV Driver ®, instantly prequalifying consumers for financing online, routing customers to dealerships for an easy closing, and supporting customers throughout their loan with superior loan servicing.

Founded in 2014, Octane supports over 60 OEM partner brands and over 4,000 dealer partners, and has a team of 600 in remote and hybrid roles. Visit www.octane.co .

