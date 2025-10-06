Octane Medical Innovation Forum Oct. 28-29

Two-Day Forum Offers an Opportunity to Network with Industry

Leaders Exploring Medical Innovation Investment Opportunities

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Octane, Southern California's leading organization dedicated to driving innovation, is proud to announce its 2025 annual Medical Innovation Forum taking place October 28-29 at the Irvine Marriott. Participants will be entertained and educated on future trends in longevity and medical innovation. Attendees will hear from professionals in each field and gain early insights into emerging investment trends in the latest technologies.

The forum lineup will feature more than 50 national experts and innovators who will share their expertise on groundbreaking advancements in medical innovation trends, longevity foresights and wellness opportunities. Multiple aspects of these newly emerging medical technologies and trends will be presented by highly vetted select companies who will relay their knowledge of future opportunities to the Octane investor ecosystem with key strategics and counsel.

The event will be emceed by Ashlie Woods, Vice President, Asset & Wealth Management, Goldman Sachs & Co. Ashlie was one of ten women chosen to participate in the Goldman Sachs Private Wealth Management "Women Reaching Accelerating Potential" (WRAP) program. Ashlie serves as a co-Captain for Goldman Sachs recruiting at USC and also sits on the board of directors of Octane.

Session Descriptions

Keynote #1: The Art and Science of Longevity

Dr. Shaista Malik, a leading preventive cardiologist and integrative medicine expert, will speak on the science of longevity through a whole-person lens — connecting heart health, brain resilience, and emotional well-being. Drawing on cutting-edge research in biomarkers, physiologic modeling, and lifestyle medicine, she will discuss how everyday choices can shape both lifespan and healthspan.

From slowing cellular aging to enhancing the body's natural capacity for repair, Dr. Malik will focus on practical, science-backed strategies for thriving at every stage of life and share insights on the future of longevity medicine.

Keynote #2: Old Brains, New Insights: Lessons on Aging from The 90+ Study-

Dr. Claudia Kawas, renowned geriatric neurologist and founding Principal Investigator of The 90+ Study, and one of the most influential research efforts on aging in the world will be leading this keynote session.

Her keynote will reveal why some thrive into their 90s while others face decline — and what this means for extending brain health and resilience across a lifetime. This talk explores groundbreaking findings from The 90+ Study, one of the largest and most detailed research efforts focused on the oldest of the old.

About The 90+ Study:

The 90+ Study, launched in 2003, is one of the largest research efforts of its kind, following more than 2,000 people aged 90 and older — the fastest growing age group in the U.S. With so little known about those who reach this milestone, their remarkable growth has become a public health priority: How can we improve not just the years of life, but the quality of those years?

Innovation and Wellness Pavilions

Exhibitors will have the opportunity to set up and meet with prospective clients at their table. Display your company and be part of our tabletop showcase exhibitors.

New this year is our Integrative Wellness Pavilion, sponsored by the UCI Susan Samueli Integrative Health Institute. This pavilion will display a variety of exhibitors and products driving progress in the longevity space, from acupressure to red-light therapy and is designed to highlight companies specifically in the wellness and longevity space.

Fireside Chat

The forum includes a fireside chat with Joe Kiani, founder and executive chairman of Willow Laboratories and Jim Mazzo, executive chairman of Neurotech and co-founder of Octane.

Kiani's Willow Laboratories is a health and wellness innovator focused on developing noninvasive patient monitoring and reinventing diabetes care. Willow, founded in 1998, is the inventor of rainbow technology and Nutu and is preparing to commercialize several new innovations. Before launching Willow, Joe Kiani founded Masimo in 1989, a global medical technology company known for breakthrough patient monitoring technologies.

Mazzo is a past chair of Octane, a member of the International Intraocular Implant Club (lllC) and Executive Committee Board Member with the Medical Device Manufacturers Association (MDMA). He served as board chair for AdvaMed, a member of the University of California at Irvine Foundation, a vice chair trustee with Chapman University and a Richard Nixon Foundation board member. Mazzo has years of dedicated experience in the medical device industry including cardiology, dermatology, orthopedics, and ophthalmology.

Additionally, forum judges will hear capital and growth presentation pitches from 14 entrepreneurs on stage.

This year's top sponsors are:

UC Irvine

Alcon

City of Hope

Edwards Lifesciences

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Miller Geer and Associates

Sponsorship opportunities are offered for this well-attended event. Display your company and be part of our tabletop showcase by becoming an exhibitor.

Get your tickets for the Medical Innovation Forum while still available. Don't miss the chance to engage face-to-face with industry pioneers, discover groundbreaking longevity and wellness innovations, while exploring investment opportunities that could shape the future of medicine. Register at the link below now.

If you are a practicing physician or investor, contact [email protected] for your complimentary admission.

Event Details:

Date : October 28-29, 2025

: October 28-29, 2025 Location : Irvine Marriott 18000 Von Karman Ave., Irvine, Calif., 92612

: Irvine Marriott 18000 Von Karman Ave., Irvine, Calif., 92612 Registration

About Octane

Octane accelerates innovation by connecting entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders across Southern California. Its forums annually engage thousands, fostering growth within the tech and MedTech ecosystems. The Medical Innovation Forum continues this tradition, uniting global innovators to inspire future advancements.

