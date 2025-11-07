October in Review: 10 Top Finance Press Releases

A roundup of the most newsworthy financial press releases from PR Newswire, including

Trending Topics

Among the finance news that was distributed in October, the PR Newswire team was able to spot several larger stories that highlight the trends shaping the industry.

Holiday Spending Projections: Amid tariffs, inflation and general economic uncertainty, several brands released their predictions for 2025 holiday spending. Deloitte found that consumers plan to spend an average of $1,595 this season, down 10% year-over-year. Cash back provider Rakuten uncovered a split, with 28% of its survey respondents planning to spend less this holiday season, while 26% expect to spend more. Another report from supply chain intelligence platform project44 showed tariffs' effects on prices are a concern for 80% of holiday shoppers. But as always, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are expected to generate big numbers—Omnisend is predicting an increase of about $20 billion compared to last year.

October marked Financial Planning Month. Our team spotted several press releases in recent weeks aimed at breaking down the current state of consumers' financial plans and ways to help them improve. A Nationwide survey found that 58% of Millennials feel like they have to choose between homeownership and retirement security and many have adjusted their retirement plans as a result. Building up their savings is a top priority for low- and moderate-income workers, according to Commonwealth. To help younger generations develop good money management practices, U.S. News & World Report teamed with Fizz to provide financial literacy education to students. Bu despite the challenges of 2025, many Americans are looking ahead to a fresh financial start in 2026 and are prioritizing building an emergency fund, according to data from Vanguard. Stablecoin News: In October, our team spotted several press releases announcing stablecoin advances that underscore the increasing maturity and real-world utility of stablecoins in the global financial landscape. S&P Global Ratings and Chainlink partnered to bring S&P's Stablecoin Stability Assessments (SSAs) directly on-chain, providing decentralized finance ( DeFi ) protocols with real-time risk data. In a move toward broader consumer adoption, Wirex integrated Google Pay for UK users, enabling the seamless, contactless spending of stablecoins. And in an effort to bring clarity and trust to the stablecoin ecosystem, Borderlesspay launched the first industry-wide stablecoin FX benchmark to standardize foreign exchange performance metrics.

