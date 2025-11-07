October in Review: 10 Top Finance Press Releases

News provided byPR Newswire
NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each month, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help finance journalists and consumers stay on top of the month's most popular releases and newsworthy trends, here's a recap of some of the past month's most read- and engaged-with stories.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Evernorth to Go Public With Over $1 Billion in Gross Proceeds
Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will operate under the Evernorth name and is expected to trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "XRPN," subject to the satisfaction of the listing requirements. Evernorth is designed to provide investors with simple, liquid, and transparent exposure to XRP through a publicly listed vehicle.
- Vanguard Adds Three New Funds - Including Vanguard 500 Index Fund (VFIAX/VOO) - to Vanguard Investor Choice
The expansion will double the number of eligible investors to approximately 20 million, and triple the assets eligible to participate in the program from $1 trillion to over $3 trillion.
- Heidrick & Struggles Enters into Definitive Agreement with Investor Consortium Led by Advent International and Corvex to Become a Private Company
Upon completion, Heidrick will become a private company and focus on rapidly advancing its global leadership positions in executive search, interim talent solutions, leadership assessment and development, as well as purpose, culture, and performance consulting.
- LendingTree Announces the Unexpected Passing of Company Founder, Chairman and CEO Doug Lebda
The Board of Directors issued the following statement: "We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Doug. Doug was a visionary leader whose relentless drive, innovation and passion transformed the financial services landscape, touching the lives of millions of consumers."
- ADP National Employment Report: Private Sector Employment Shed 32,000 Jobs in September; Annual Pay was Up 4.5%
"Despite the strong economic growth we saw in the second quarter, this month's release further validates what we've been seeing in the labor market, that U.S. employers have been cautious with hiring," said Dr. Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP.
- Fannie Mae Names Chief Operating Officer, Peter Akwaboah, to Acting CEO and Promotes John Roscoe and Brandon Hamara, to Co-Presidents
Peter Akwaboah has over 30 years of financial services leadership experience in operations, technology, and innovation at Morgan Stanley, Royal Bank of Scotland, Deutsche Bank, KPMG, and IBM. Peter will continue to oversee Fannie Mae's COO division and partner with Fannie Mae executives Brandon Hamara and John Roscoe.
- JANA Partners, Travis Kelce, and Leading Executives Invest in Six Flags Entertainment
The Group collectively owns an economic interest of approximately 9%. "I am a lifelong Six Flags fan and grew up going to these parks with my family and friends," said Travis Kelce. "The chance to help make Six Flags special for the next generation is one I couldn't pass up."
- S&P Global to Launch Innovative Crypto Ecosystem Index, a New Way to Combine Cryptocurrencies and Crypto-Linked Equities
The planned launch of the S&P Digital Markets 50 Index comes as demand for broader and more diversified exposure to decentralized financial markets continues to rise. The new index will include 35 companies involved in digital asset operations, infrastructure providers, financial services, blockchain applications and supporting technologies.
- Rocket Companies Closes $14.2 Billion Acquisition of Mr. Cooper
The deal brings together the country's largest home loan originator and the largest mortgage servicer. Together, the companies will have a combined servicing portfolio of nearly 10 million homeowners.
- Zelle® Goes International: Early Warning Expands $1T Payments Network with Stablecoin Initiative
Supported by the owner banks of Early Warning Services, the initiative is designed to expand on the success of Zelle in U.S. payments while addressing one of the most persistent challenges in global money movement: sending money safely and conveniently across borders.
For more news like this, check out all of the latest finance-related releases from PR Newswire.
Trending Topics
Among the finance news that was distributed in October, the PR Newswire team was able to spot several larger stories that highlight the trends shaping the industry.
- Holiday Spending Projections: Amid tariffs, inflation and general economic uncertainty, several brands released their predictions for 2025 holiday spending. Deloitte found that consumers plan to spend an average of $1,595 this season, down 10% year-over-year. Cash back provider Rakuten uncovered a split, with 28% of its survey respondents planning to spend less this holiday season, while 26% expect to spend more. Another report from supply chain intelligence platform project44 showed tariffs' effects on prices are a concern for 80% of holiday shoppers. But as always, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are expected to generate big numbers—Omnisend is predicting an increase of about $20 billion compared to last year.
- Financial Planning Month: October marked Financial Planning Month. Our team spotted several press releases in recent weeks aimed at breaking down the current state of consumers' financial plans and ways to help them improve. A Nationwide survey found that 58% of Millennials feel like they have to choose between homeownership and retirement security and many have adjusted their retirement plans as a result. Building up their savings is a top priority for low- and moderate-income workers, according to Commonwealth. To help younger generations develop good money management practices, U.S. News & World Report teamed with Fizz to provide financial literacy education to students. Bu despite the challenges of 2025, many Americans are looking ahead to a fresh financial start in 2026 and are prioritizing building an emergency fund, according to data from Vanguard.
- Stablecoin News: In October, our team spotted several press releases announcing stablecoin advances that underscore the increasing maturity and real-world utility of stablecoins in the global financial landscape. S&P Global Ratings and Chainlink partnered to bring S&P's Stablecoin Stability Assessments (SSAs) directly on-chain, providing decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols with real-time risk data. In a move toward broader consumer adoption, Wirex integrated Google Pay for UK users, enabling the seamless, contactless spending of stablecoins. And in an effort to bring clarity and trust to the stablecoin ecosystem, Borderlesspay launched the first industry-wide stablecoin FX benchmark to standardize foreign exchange performance metrics.
