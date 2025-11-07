October in Review: 10 Top Health Press Releases

News provided byPR Newswire
A roundup of the most newsworthy healthcare press releases from PR Newswire, including new acquisitions, Breast Cancer Awareness Month news and new efforts in lowering the cost of vital medications.
NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each month, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help healthcare journalists and consumers stay on top of the month's most popular releases and newsworthy trends, here's a recap of some of the past month's most read- and engaged-with stories.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Announces Collaborative Framework for Resolution of Disputes with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
Vanda Pharmaceuticals has agreed on a collaborative framework with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the resolution of certain disputes regarding HETLIOZ® (tasimelteon) and tradipitant.
- Lilly to Acquire Adverum Biotechnologies
This acquisition aligns Lilly's genetic medicine capabilities with opportunity to expand gene therapy's potential to alleviate the burden of age-related diseases.
- FDA approves Novo Nordisk's oral semaglutide for cardiovascular (CV) risk reduction in adults with type 2 diabetes who are at high risk, including those who have not had a prior CV event
This milestone underscores the robust data supporting oral semaglutide and demonstrates Novo Nordisk's cardiometabolic leadership and commitment to people living with chronic disease.
- Newly Released Clinical Study Suggests That Neurostimulation Device May Reduce Both Opioid and Stimulant Use, Offering Hope Amid Nation's Addiction Crisis
Patients who self-administered NET Device™ stimulation for at least one day stayed longer in the residential program and reported fewer post-discharge days of drug use overall over 3 months. These outcomes could be early indicators of longer-term recovery.
- Microsoft extends AI advancements in Dragon Copilot to nurses and partners to enhance patient care
These advancements will enable secure integration of partner AI apps and agents directly into Dragon Copilot, allowing clinicians to gain efficiencies without leaving their workflow, and empower nurses with tailored AI capabilities.
- Avidity Biosciences Enters into Agreement to be Acquired by Novartis AG
Novartis will acquire Avidity for USD 72.00 per share in cash for total equity value of approximately USD 12.0 billion. Avidity expects to separate its early-stage precision cardiology programs into a new company ("SpinCo").
- Northwest Biotherapeutics Announces That Its Acquisition of Advent BioServices Ltd. Has Closed
Through the acquisition, NWBio is receiving all of Advent's fixed assets, including extensive cryostorage and other equipment purchased by Advent over the last several years. Intellectual property and other intangibles that Advent had acquired are also included.
- Evernorth Announces New Era of Pharmacy Benefit Services to Lower Americans' Medication Costs
Evernorth will transition toward a new model where discounts negotiated with drug companies are available upfront to Americans buying their medications. This new approach will cut out the complex post-purchase rebate process by making the discounted price of the drug readily available and transparent from the start.
- Kohler Co. Launches Kohler Health, Ushering in a New Era of Health and Wellness in the Home
By turning the bathroom into a connected, data-informed health and wellness hub, Kohler Health empowers individuals to turn ordinary routines into proactive, personalized experiences.
- Innovent Biologics Announces Global Strategic Partnership with Takeda to Bring Innovent's Next Gen IO Backbone Therapy and ADC Molecules to the Global Market
The collaboration combines Innovent's proven immuno-oncology ("IO") and antibody-drug conjugate ("ADC") R&D capability and Takeda's experience in global oncology drug development to accelerate Innovent's two late-stage investigational medicines worldwide, and Takeda receives an option for an early-stage program.
For more news like this, check out all of the latest health-related releases from PR Newswire.
Trending Topics
Among the health news that was distributed in October, the PR Newswire team was able spot several larger stories that highlight the trends shaping the industry.
- Breast Cancer Awareness Month: October was Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and many organizations worked hard to spread the word. MedStar Health announced a national survey to spread awareness on advances in breast cancer screening. Pink Aid celebrated its 15th anniversary of helping to deliver emergency financial aid to breast cancer patients. Meanwhile, Breastcancer.org launched an auction to raise funds for breast cancer organizations across the world.
- Studying mental health: News on mental health continued to trend into October and doesn't look like it will stop anytime soon. CallTrackingMetrics announced new research into the public's perception of mental healthcare availability, and why it's needed sooner rather than later. The Catalight Foundation showcased the results of a new, peer-reviewed study into how autistic youth are more likely to be hospitalized for mental health reasons over non-autistic youth. And YMCA of Greensboro Camp Weaver hosted a new, statewide council of teens to promote mental health and wellness for all teens across North Carolina.
- A focus on teens health: More news broke of increasing efforts to guarantee the health and safety of growing teens. Thinx, Inc. launched a giveaway to help teens girls feel secure and supported during extracurricular activities while on their period. The National Safety Council is expanding efforts to provide free resources to parents, caregivers and others to keep new, young drivers both independent and safe. Along those same lines, Mindr announced the launch of a brand new platform, a pocket-sized breathalyzer, to fight against teenage impaired driving and encourage smarter decision-making.
