October in Review: 10 Top Health Press Releases

A roundup of the most newsworthy healthcare press releases from PR Newswire, including new acquisitions, Breast Cancer Awareness Month news and new efforts in lowering the cost of vital medications.

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each month, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help healthcare journalists and consumers stay on top of the month's most popular releases and newsworthy trends, here's a recap of some of the past month's most read- and engaged-with stories.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

PR Newswire Monthly Health Press Release Roundup, October 2025.

Trending Topics

Among the health news that was distributed in October, the PR Newswire team was able spot several larger stories that highlight the trends shaping the industry.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month: October was Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and many organizations worked hard to spread the word. MedStar Health announced a national survey to spread awareness on advances in breast cancer screening. Pink Aid celebrated its 15th anniversary of helping to deliver emergency financial aid to breast cancer patients. Meanwhile, Breastcancer.org launched an auction to raise funds for breast cancer organizations across the world.

News on mental health continued to trend into October and doesn't look like it will stop anytime soon. CallTrackingMetrics announced new research into the public's perception of mental healthcare availability, and why it's needed sooner rather than later. The Catalight Foundation showcased the results of a new, peer-reviewed study into how autistic youth are more likely to be hospitalized for mental health reasons over non-autistic youth. And YMCA of Greensboro Camp Weaver hosted a new, statewide council of teens to promote mental health and wellness for all teens across North Carolina. A focus on teens health: More news broke of increasing efforts to guarantee the health and safety of growing teens. Thinx, Inc. launched a giveaway to help teens girls feel secure and supported during extracurricular activities while on their period. The National Safety Council is expanding efforts to provide free resources to parents, caregivers and others to keep new, young drivers both independent and safe. Along those same lines, Mindr announced the launch of a brand new platform, a pocket-sized breathalyzer, to fight against teenage impaired driving and encourage smarter decision-making.

