October in Review: 10 Top Technology Press Releases

News provided byPR Newswire
Nov 07, 2025, 06:22 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy tech announcements from PR Newswire, including Johnson Controls' investment in Accelsius, Meta's joint venture with Blue Owl Capital and S&P Global's acquisition of With Intelligence.
NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each month, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help tech journalists and consumers stay on top of the month's most popular releases and newsworthy trends, here's a recap of some of the past month's most read- and engaged-with stories.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Evernorth to Go Public With Over $1 Billion in Gross Proceeds
Evernorth is designed to provide investors with simple, liquid, and transparent exposure to XRP through a publicly listed vehicle. Unlike a passive ETF, Evernorth seeks to grow XRP per share over time by participating in institutional lending, liquidity provisioning, and DeFi (decentralized finance) yield opportunities.
- Johnson Controls announces investment in data center liquid cooling company Accelsius "With the sharp growth in AI, cooling innovation has become a front-line imperative to meet the increasing demands of high-density data centers. Leveraging our leading capabilities, our mission is to drive the industry forward to unlock new levels of energy efficiency across the cooling chain," said Austin Domenici, vice president and general manager, Johnson Controls Global Data Center Solutions.
- Honeywell and LS ELECTRIC Announce Global Partnership to Accelerate Innovation for Data Centers and Battery Energy Storage Systems By combining LS ELECTRIC's deep expertise in power systems with Honeywell's leadership in building automation and controls, data center operators will be able to seamlessly integrate critical power distribution with broader building management functions, such as ensuring load is aligned to capacity, to improve resiliency.
- Microsoft extends AI advancements in Dragon Copilot to nurses and partners to enhance patient care
These advancements will enable secure integration of partner AI apps and agents directly into Dragon Copilot, allowing clinicians to gain efficiencies without leaving their workflow, and empower nurses with tailored AI capabilities.
- Zelle® Goes International: Early Warning Expands $1T Payments Network with Stablecoin Initiative "Zelle transformed how Americans send money at home. Now, we're beginning the work to bring that same level of speed and reliability to Zelle consumers sending money to and from the United States, building on what we have learned from the market, our users and our network banks and credit unions," said Early Warning Services CEO Cameron Fowler.
- Meta Announces Joint Venture with Funds Managed by Blue Owl Capital to Develop Hyperion Data Center This innovative partnership was designed to support the speed and flexibility required for Meta's data center projects and long-term AI ambitions. Meta has 15 years of experience developing, constructing and operating world class data center facilities. Blue Owl Capital complements this joint venture with its ability to deliver substantial capital at scale, along with deep expertise in digital infrastructure investment—enabling the rapid execution of mission-critical data center projects for hyperscalers.
- Qualtrics to Invest $6.75 Billion in Press Ganey Forsta Acquisition to Advance AI-Powered Experience Management The transaction will enable organizations to elevate business performance by combining Qualtrics' best-in-class technology with Press Ganey Forsta's extensive data, benchmarking and healthcare expertise to create the most complete AI platform specialized for customer experience, patient experience, employee experience, and market research.
- Cambium Networks Integrates with Starlink for Enterprise-Grade Service Delivery The integration enables scalable management, visibility, and performance optimization for Starlink Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite connections in conjunction with Cambium's Network Service Edge (NSE) security/SD-WAN platform and the cnMaestro™ cloud management system.
- NextEra Energy and Google Announce New Collaboration to Accelerate Nuclear Energy Deployment in the U.S. The cornerstone of this collaboration is the planned restart of the Duane Arnold Energy Center (Duane Arnold), Iowa's only nuclear facility, which is located in Palo, near Cedar Rapids. Once operational, Google will purchase power from the 615-MW plant as a 24/7 carbon-free energy source to help power Google's growing cloud and AI infrastructure in Iowa.
- S&P Global Agrees to Acquire With Intelligence from Motive Partners for $1.8 Billion, Establishing Its Leadership in Private Markets Intelligence By combining With Intelligence's proprietary data, benchmarks and workflow solutions with S&P Global's trusted expertise and brand in private markets intelligence and analytics, the company will create one of the most comprehensive data offerings for alternatives and private markets participants.
For more news like this, check out all of the latest technology-related releases from PR Newswire.
Trending Topics
Among the technology news that was distributed in October, the PR Newswire team was able spot several larger stories that highlight the trends shaping the industry.
- AI for health care: October provided multiple news releases that showed how transformative the implementation of artificial intelligence in the healthcare industry can be. AI tools are being integrated in the decision processes for physicians to help them with diagnostics and treatment. Hospitals and clinics are also turning to AI to help them make their operations more efficient by streamlining various administrative tasks, such as scheduling and resource allocation. And perhaps the most transformative aspect of AI in the healthcare industry is its integration in medical research to advance the discovery of new drugs and treatments.
- AI for HR: There were also significant announcements regarding the application of AI in the human resources domain. AI tools were improved and deployed to help companies with talent acquisition and recruitment, such as the expansions from BambooHR and Workday Illuminate™. Employee engagement and experience are also being enhanced with AI tools such as Unily Futures, an AI-native platform that allows employers to "design, deliver, and measure employee experiences."
Do you have a technology press release to distribute? Sign up with PR Newswire to share your story with the audiences who matter most.
Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News
These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.
Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:
- Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.
- Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.
- Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles.
- Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.
About PR Newswire
PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive catalog of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination for brands to share their most important news stories across the world.
SOURCE PR Newswire
Share this article