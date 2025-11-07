October in Review: 13 Top Consumer Press Releases

A roundup of the most newsworthy consumer and retail announcements from PR Newswire, including M&M's Halloween Rescue Squad, CeraVe's official partnership with the NBA, and Target's exclusive 'Wicked: For Good' collection.

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each month, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help consumer and retail journalists and consumers stay on top of the month's most popular releases and newsworthy trends, here's a recap of some of the past month's most read- and engaged-with stories.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

PR Newswire Monthly Consumer Press Release Roundup, October 2025. Photos provided by Bedsure, Toys"R"Us and Kentucky Fried Chicken.

For more news like this, check out all of the latest retail-related releases from PR Newswire.

Trending Topics

Among the consumer news that was distributed in October, the PR Newswire team was able spot several larger stories that highlight the trends shaping the industry.

Looking ahead: In November, our team expects Thanksgiving and other holiday-related press releases to ramp up as consumers gear up for the busy holiday season. We'll also be watching how consumer brands celebrate other calendar events like Veterans Day (Nov. 11), Black Friday (Nov. 28) and Small Business Saturday (Nov. 29).

Do you have a retail press release to distribute? Sign up with PR Newswire to share your story with the audiences who matter most.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.

Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story. Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles.

Journalists will have access to ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles. Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire

PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive catalog of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination for brands to share their most important news stories across the world.

For questions, contact the team at [email protected].

SOURCE PR Newswire