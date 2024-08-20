Ocugen, Inc. Investor Alert (NASDAQ: OCGN): Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP Investigating Potential Claims Against the Company's Officers and Directors Following Earnings Restatement and Possible Insider Trading

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP advises Ocugen, Inc. investors that the firm is investigating potential legal claims relating to an earnings restatement and possible substantial insider trading by key executives and company directors. Current shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm regarding their rights.

Ocugen is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. On April 1, 2024, the company announced it was restating its financial statements going back to 2020, resulting in a substantial decline in the stock price. The company admitted that those financial statements had been materially misstated. During that period, Ocugen insiders sold over $30 million in company stock. Based on these facts, the company has also been sued in a securities fraud class action.

The Schubert firm is investigating potential wrongdoing by Ocugen's officers and directors in connection with these allegations.

If you own stock in Ocugen and want additional information about your legal rights, please visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/ocugen.

About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents shareholders, employees, and consumers in class actions against corporate defendants, as well as shareholders in derivative actions against their officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco, and with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.

Contact

Dustin L. Schubert

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

[email protected]

Tel: (415) 788-4220

SOURCE Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP