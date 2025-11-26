PRIVACY ALERT: Dartmouth College Under Investigation for Data Breach of Records

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach impacting the sensitive personal information of individuals affiliated with Dartmouth College in New Hampshire.

Dartmouth College learned that a vulnerability in its Oracle eBusiness Suite software was exploited, leading to an unauthorized actor acquiring certain files between August 9, 2025, and August 12, 2025. Dartmouth College has not yet disclosed the total number of individuals affected, but it is confirmed that 1,494 Maine residents, and 1,956 Texas residents will receive notification of the breach.

Although the breach occurred in August 2025, Dartmouth College did not notify impacted individuals until November 24, 2025, which may have violated state and federal laws. The following data may have been compromised in the breach: names, Social Security numbers, and/or financial account information.

If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to Dartmouth College's cybersecurity practices.

If you received notification of this data breach or are affiliated with Dartmouth College and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/dartmouthcollege.

