ZoomInfo Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTM) Investor Alert: Schubert Jonckheer Investigating Possible False Claims, Over $1.2 Billion Insider Sales

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP advises ZoomInfo Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTM) investors that the firm is investigating potential legal claims arising from alleged false statements about the sustainability of ZoomInfo's subscriber base, customer collectability, and insider stock sales. Current shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm here: https://www.classactionlawyers.com/zoominfo.

On October 28, 2025, U.S. District Judge Tiffany M. Cartwright ruled that key claims in a securities fraud lawsuit against ZoomInfo, its CEO, and two former executives will move forward. The lawsuit alleges that between November 2020 and August 2024, the company misled investors by overstating the health of its small- and mid-sized business customers and not conducting adequate customer due diligence, despite knowing that many customers were unlikely to pay in full. These statements allegedly caused ZoomInfo's stock to trade at artificially inflated prices. Judge Cartwright found the complaint sufficiently alleged that false and misleading statements about these matters were made with an intent to defraud. During this period, company insiders sold over $1.2 billion in stock. After the full truth came out in August 2024, when the company incurred a $33 million accounting charge and reduced guidance by $65 million due to customer collectability issues and prior credit extended to high-risk customers, the stock fell 18%.

ZoomInfo Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTM) Investor Alert: If you own ZoomInfo stock, you may have legal options. Post this

We are investigating potential wrongdoing by ZoomInfo's directors and officers in connection with these allegations.

If you own ZoomInfo stock, you may have legal options. Visit https://www.classactionlawyers.com/zoominfo to learn more.

About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents consumers in class actions and shareholders in derivative actions against corporate officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco and, with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.

Contact

Dustin L. Schubert

[email protected]

Tel: 415-788-4220

SOURCE Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP