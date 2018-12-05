Oculeus Wins Cybersecurity Excellence Award for Second Year in a Row

FRANKFURT, Germany, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Oculeus, a leading provider of innovative telecommunications solutions, today announced that the company has won the Cybersecurity Excellence Award in the category for Communications Fraud Protection for the second year in a row.

Oculeus won this award for the company's recently launched Oculeus®-Protect service for protecting enterprises against PBX hacking and toll fraud.

Oculeus-Protect is a real-time, Cloud-based telecoms fraud protection service. The Oculeus-Protect service directly protects enterprise PBX systems and voice telephony networks from hacking and fraud risks and is completely independent of an enterprise's telecommunications service provider and its telecoms fraud prevention efforts.

The service provides an intelligent and automated framework to efficiently prevent false charges resulting from unauthorized usage of enterprise telecommunication channels. The technology behind the service is based on anomaly detection and blocks any suspicious traffic that is confirmed to be fraudulent within milliseconds.

"We are excited to win this award for the second year in a row and receive this recognition for our unique approach for providing enterprises with protection against telecoms fraud," said Arnd Baranowksi, CEO of Oculeus. "Our new service for protecting against telecoms fraud is attracting a lot of interest worldwide from both enterprises and telcos to overcome the many drawbacks of insufficient existing practices."

Telcos and other communications service providers also can use the Oculeus-Protect service as the base for offering a telecoms fraud protection service to their enterprise customers.

The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards is an annual competition honoring companies and individuals that demonstrate excellence, innovation and leadership in cybersecurity.

For more information about the Oculeus-Protect service, please visit www.oculeus-protect.com.

About Oculeus

Oculeus is a leading provider of innovative OSS/BSS solutions for telecommunications service providers, network operators and other providers of voice and SMS services. Oculeus' systems portfolio includes the company's flagship Captura solution, a wholesale, routing, operations and billing system for managing a service provider's interconnect business for voice and SMS. Oculeus also offers complete systems for fraud protection, network quality monitoring and dispute management, which can be deployed individually or as bundled solutions. Oculeus has been serving customers since 2004 as a technology partner and strategic vendor. Oculeus is a German GmbH company with offices in Germany and the United States. For more information, please visit www.oculeus.com.

Press Contact

Tony Miller

+1-617-418-3024

tony@noteya.com

SOURCE Oculeus