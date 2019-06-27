OCuSOFT Inc. Acquires Digital Heat's Eyelid Warming Device

ROSENBERG, Texas, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OCuSOFT Inc., an R&D focused eye and skin care products company, in a joint venture with Essentia Pharma, a marketing and investment subsidiary of OCuSOFT®, is pleased to announce it has acquired the intellectual property portfolio of Digital Heat Corporation, a science and technology-based company located in Phoenix, Arizona. The price was not disclosed.

Of note from this portfolio is a state-of-the-art eyelid warming device to be marketed as the OCuSOFT® Thermal 1-Touch. OCuSOFT®'s Thermal 1-Touch offers preset modes and temperature settings which can treat four eyelids simultaneously. These features provide improved patient convenience for in-office procedures. Significantly, the device eliminates disposables cost by leveraging the Digi Lens technology making Thermal 1-Touch cost-effective for physicians. The OCuSOFT® Thermal 1-Touch will compete with Alcon's iLux® and Sight Sciences' TearCare® devices whose base prices are considerably more expensive.

Stacy Foster, Chief Business Officer of OCuSOFT® and Chairman of the Essentia™ companies explains the acquisition; "OCuSOFT® and Essentia™ work together in product development funding as well as regional marketing. Together, we have been looking at various devices which could offer our doctors a full range of Dry Eye therapies. The problem with most of the devices we looked at was cost. Most were just too expensive. Digital Heat fixed that with a convenient, easy-to-use treatment modality priced so that every office can afford it."

Co-founders of OCuSOFT®, Cynthia Barratt, Chief Executive Officer and Nat Adkins, Chairman note; "We are especially pleased that John Devine, the brains behind Digital Heat is staying on as OCuSOFT®'s Vice President for Medical Devices. John has other ideas which he is excited to see developed and we look forward to working with him on future projects. As a result, our pipeline portfolio is exciting. It is a great time to be part of the OCuSOFT® family."

John Devine, Founder and Inventor of Digital Heat, states, "After creating the device, I aspired to partner with an elite company. Now the ability to join OCuSOFT® is a dream come true."

About OCuSOFT Inc.

OCuSOFT Inc. is a privately-held Richmond, TX USA-based eye and skin care company with an established reputation for innovation, particularly in Ocular Surface Disease (OSD). Since 1986, OCuSOFT® has served the ophthalmic industry with a unique selection of proprietary brands and has recently been rapidly expanding its presence in the skin care market. OCuSOFT®, most recognized for its #1 Doctor Recommended Brand of Eyelid Cleansers, OCuSOFT® Lid Scrub®, is dedicated to improving each patient's health by providing the highest quality products. For more information, please call 800-233-5469 or visit www.ocusoft.com.

Contact: Troy Smith, Sr. Vice President Sales & Marketing

Phone: 800-233-5469

Email: tsmith@ocusoft.com

About Essentia Pharma (Collectively)

Essentia Pharma consists of a series of regional companies dedicated to R&D product development funding and which serve as a marketing arm for OCuSOFT Inc.

Contact: Stacy Foster, Chairman

Phone: 800-233-5469

Email: sfoster@ocusoft.com

SOURCE OCuSOFT Inc.

