Ocutrx Technologies Inc. Sets New Standards in Augmented and Mixed Reality with Over 25 Groundbreaking Patents for Transformative Healthcare and More

IRVINE, Calif., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant stride for augmented reality (AR) and 3D technology, Ocutrx Technologies Inc. announces the allowance of its 26th patent, marking a monumental achievement in the company's journey towards pioneering innovation in healthcare, enterprise, and military applications. This latest patent underscores the relentless innovation and strategic foresight of co-founders Michael Freeman, J.D,, and Mitchael Freeman, COO propelling Ocutrx to the forefront of AR and mixed reality (MR) technologies. Jordan Boss, Chief Product Engineer is likewise named on all of the Ocutrx Patents for his contributions to the art-form.

Ocutrx's extensive patent portfolio includes foundational innovations in AR and MR, demonstrating the company's ambitious and strategic approach to patenting. With patents issued in key markets around the globe, including a recent issuance in Mexico, and with pending applications in jurisdictions such as Australia, Canada, China, and through the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), Ocutrx's global presence spans 184 countries, emphasizing the universal appeal and applicability of its technologies.

At the heart of Ocutrx's technological advancements are the OcuLenz™ headset for patients and enterprise and ORLenz™ the AR/XR headset for surgeons, together with the OR-Bot™ 3D Surgical Visualization Theatre. The OcuLenz headset represents a transformative solution for individuals suffering from Advanced Macular Degeneration (AMD), significantly enhancing their visual capabilities and quality of life. Meanwhile, the OR-Bot™ 3D Surgical Visualization Theatre revolutionizes surgical procedures by providing unparalleled precision and outcome improvements, demonstrating Ocutrx's direct impact on improving healthcare and surgery. Additionally, Ocutrx's patents are poised to address manufacturing, aerospace and spaceflight industries with new 3D visualization "glasses-free" monitors and robotic solutions], further broadening the scope of their transformative impact.

Professor, Forbes columnist, and AR/XR/MR expert Charlie Fink says Ocutrx Technologies Inc.'s application of AR to Macular Degeneration is among the most innovative and ambitious applications of the technology he's seen. "Accessibility is a big theme in tech right now, and Ocutrx is a big part of that story. They're going to give the gift of sight to millions of people."

Daniel Henry, Senior Advisor at RSL Holdings, a company which has brokered large AR patent portfolio's, further emphasizes the company's impact: "Ocutrx's patent portfolio, potentially valued between seventy to eighty million dollars ($70M-$80M), signifies their formidable stance and commitment to enhancing efficiency and patient care through innovative challenges. Their groundbreaking patents are laying the framework for the future of AR and MR, empowering them to lead and transform technology across essential sectors."

Seaton Curran and Arthur Rogers of business law firm Howard & Howard serve as intellectual property counsel for Ocutrx, primarily focusing on the research, prep, and writing of the forementioned patents with a mission to strategically propel the cutting-edge AR, XR and MR technologies forward.

"The issuance of Ocutrx's 26th patent marks a momentous achievement for the company's dedication to continuous innovation in healthcare, enterprise, and military applications," said Rogers. "Ocutrx's significant patent portfolio underscores their commitment to innovation and their leadership position in the Augmented Reality industry, with a clear focus on creating meaningful, life-changing solutions."

Reflecting on the company's progress, Michael Freeman, Founder, CEO, and CTO of Ocutrx Technologies Inc. states, "To get over 25 patents since 2019 is remarkable. The rapid issuance of these patents is yet another indicator of Ocutrx's strength in the AR/XR/MR and 3D Visualization space as an innovator and further enhances Ocutrx leadership position in the Augmented Reality industry. The 26th patent in our patent portfolio is a new milestone and a testament to our team's relentless pursuit of innovation and growing patent value for our shareholders. These patents are not merely patent coverage milestones; they are keystones for developing solutions that profoundly impact people's lives, particularly in healthcare and surgery."

Ocutrx Technologies Inc. continues to lead the way in AR, XR and MR technology, driven by a vision to enhance surgical procedures and explore new market potentials. The company's commitment to innovation and its strategic patent portfolio underscores its role as a key player in advancing AR, XR, and MR technologies, focusing on creating meaningful, life-changing solutions.

Looking to the future, Ocutrx is not slowing down. The company has patents in over 35 patent families filed and plans to continue to expand its patent portfolio with technologies that promise to enhance surgical procedures and other high-value markets. These efforts underscore Ocutrx's role as a key player in the ongoing development of AR and MR technologies, with a clear focus on creating meaningful, impactful solutions.

About Ocutrx Technologies, Inc.

Ocutrx Technologies, Inc., anchored in the US and Europe, leads in AR/XR and 3D visualization, expanding its horizons across various industries. Founded by Michael and Mitch Freeman, two Emmy Award Winning Inventors of mobile video in the 1990s, the company emerged from a passion to tackle the adversities of Advanced Macular Degeneration. Their groundbreaking OcuLenz™ headset corrects vision for patients with Advanced Macular Degeneration for better vision and life quality. Complementing this, Ocutrx's OR-Bot™ 3D Surgical Visualization Theatre sets new benchmarks in surgical methodologies, offering surgeons unmatched resolution, cinematic quality magnification, and depth precision. In a significant acknowledgment of its innovative prowess, The DigiLoupe headset is the next phase in enhanced surgery holographic visualization. With the acquisition of Spectrum Advanced Manufacturing Technologies, Inc., Ocutrx became diversified across several industry sectors, including Healthcare, AR/XR, 3D Visualization & Microscopes, AI, Medical Devices, Aerospace, Spaceflight, and Defense. Ocutrx was named to Fast Company's list of "Next Big Things in Tech," recognizing technological breakthroughs across industries that promise to transform the future. While its initial focus is on the ophthalmic sector, Ocutrx envisions catering to multiple patient and surgical arenas. Strengthening its position, Ocutrx recently acquired Spectrum AMT, an FDA-certified manufacturing facility, further bolstering its innovation capacities. Learn more at ocutrxtech.com.

About Howard & Howard Attorneys, PLLC

With a history spanning over 150 years, Howard & Howard is a full-service law firm with a national and international practice, providing legal services to businesses and business owners. More than 135 attorneys practice out of offices in Las Vegas; Detroit, Michigan; Illinois (Chicago and Peoria); and Los Angeles, California. For more information, please visit www.howardandhoward.com.

