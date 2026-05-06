OCVIBE AND AWARD-WINNING ART AND DESIGN STUDIO, FUTUREFORMS, UNVEIL PLANS FOR HISTORIC ARTS PROGRAM IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

With more than 70 Original Artworks Expected to Debut at OCVIBE, Anaheim is on Track to House one of the Nation's Most Diverse, Walkable, Public Outdoor Art Galleries

Designed with Community in Mind, the OCVIBE Art Program will be Accessible to All, at No Cost

**For images, photos, and more info about OCVIBE's arts program, visit OCVIBE Media Center**

ANAHEIM, Calif., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OCVIBE, the 100-acre mixed-use development transforming the area surrounding Honda Center, today joined award-winning art and design studio FUTUREFORMS to unveil a landmark public art program that will transform the district into one of the most ambitious outdoor art destinations in the United States. With more than 70 original artworks expected to debut at OCVIBE, the program will establish a new cultural anchor for Southern California and become a defining destination for Anaheim. The OCVIBE art program was created to be fully integrated into the district's buildings, parks, plazas, and walkable corridors. The result is an immersive open-air gallery that will become a part of everyday life.

Stretto at OCVIBE by Nataly Gattegno and Jason Kelly Johnson, FUTUREFORMS

"Our vision for OCVIBE has always been about creating a community with cultural arts as its foundation," said Brian Myers, Senior Director on the Development Team at OCVIBE. "Our art program reflects that vision and makes it possible for anyone who wants to experience art to do it in a way that is accessible and seamlessly woven into the fabric of a neighborhood. Whether you come to OCVIBE for a concert, a game, dinner, or just to stroll through a park, you will find yourself experiencing something new every time you visit."

The OCVIBE art program will include a diverse mix of permanent and rotating installations, with works ranging from large-scale sculptural landmarks and interactive environments to intimate, discovery-driven pieces embedded throughout the pedestrian experience.

Together, they will form one of the most diverse, curated collections of free, outdoor public art in the country.

"Public art has the power to shape how people experience a place," said Jason Kelly Johnson from FUTUREFORMS, the Arts Master Planning Firm for OCVIBE. "At OCVIBE, we are creating a series of moments and places to gather, where people can reflect, connect, and engage with the art around them. The artists we are collaborating with represent a diverse mix of voices from around the world, spanning emerging local talents to internationally acclaimed designers. Together, we are creating works that feel both unexpected and accessible, while contributing to a cultural landscape designed to grow and evolve alongside the Anaheim community."

In total, the OCVIBE art program will deliver 70+ publicly accessible artworks across the district, creating a comprehensive and layered cultural experience. Visitors will encounter dozens of murals integrated throughout buildings and pedestrian corridors, outdoor installations designed as focal points within parks and plazas, and commissioned interior works embedded in key gathering spaces, including the neighborhood's market hall, Katella Commons, and entertainment venues such as Golden Bear and the concert hall.

"We made a deliberate decision to bring in an arts master planner to guide the vision for OCVIBE," said Scott Frick, Senior Vice President of Real Estate and District Operations at OCVIBE. "Public art is often treated as an add-on in real estate development; something introduced late in the process, but we see it differently. By integrating art during the initial planning stages, we were able to create a more cohesive, culturally relevant environment where every piece contributes to how people will move through and experience the district. For the OCVIBE team, it was not just about adding artwork into a finished space, it was about building a stronger sense of place, creating deeper connection, and ultimately delivering something that stands apart in today's real estate landscape."

As construction advances across the district, the art program is quietly taking form with early installations currently underway in Katella Commons and on the exterior of the concert hall. Additional exterior facing works will be installed later this summer, with some components visible to the public from the 57 Freeway. Some of the program's inaugural cohort of artists and artworks include:

Stretto by Nataly Gattegno and Jason Kelly Johnson, FUTUREFORMS

Stretto by FUTUREFORMS translates sound into a fluid sculptural form, animated by light and color. It is a dynamic sculptural screen that activates OCVIBE's Concert Hall facade with a dramatic wave-like form. Stretto's form reflects and amplifies patterns, light and color from the ebb and flow of its surrounding environment. It is a sculptural composition continuously in flux.

"From the beginning, the goal was to create something that feels vibrant, inclusive, and reflective of the community," said Nataly Gattegno. "Art plays a big role in that. It creates a sense of place and gives people something to connect to the moment they arrive."

'Rhythm, Flavor, Motion', by Brian Peterson

Brian Peterson is a visionary artist whose extensive body of work across Orange County, CA has made a lasting impact on the region's visual landscape. Now based in Miami, Florida, he creates and paints murals inspired by a drive to capture the purity in humanity and its environment. Brian's use of vibrant colors and simplified geometries captures the essence of the human spirit, redefining street art and inviting audiences to discover unique shapes and forms.

"Public art has the power to turn a space into a story," said Brian Peterson. "With OCVIBE, we're creating something that invites people in, bringing together food, music, and sports, where every guest can see themselves reflected in the experience."

Brian Peterson's mural titled 'Rhythm, Flavor, Motion' captures the spirit of OCVIBE by weaving together the energy of music, the artistry of culinary craft, and the intensity of sport into a unified visual narrative. Through bold color, movement, and portraiture, it reflects the diverse cultures and shared passions that define this dynamic gathering space in Anaheim.

'Gratitude', by Carla Roque

Carla Roque is an Anaheim based artist whose work evokes childhood wonder through imagery and color. Carla approaches her work with the belief that art and the creation of beauty in the public space have the ability to forge human connection, build community and manifest hope.

"When creating my work for OCVIBE, I reflected on what Orange County meant to me personally. There was a sense of gratitude for past generations that shaped the piece," said Carla Roque. "I developed a figure surrounded by flowers with subtle citrus elements. The flowers represent joy and celebration, and the composition reflects connection to the past and pride in the community."

Carla Roque's mural titled 'Gratitude' depicts the beauty that exudes from a heart of gratitude. It is a celebration of all the good and beautiful things that are to come at OCVIBE: the aesthetic design, the natural beauty of the landscape, the food and the music to be enjoyed and the connections and community that will be created through these experiences.

'Sunrise - Sunset', by Marina Zumi

Marina Zumi is an Argentinian - Czech multimedia artist, born in Buenos Aires and living in Berlin, whose practice spans large-scale murals, public art, light sculptures, immersive site-specific installations, and finely detailed textile-based works. Guided by a search for connection and the hidden light that pulses beyond material form, Marina's work invites a meditative encounter with the unseen.

Marina Zumi's artwork titled "Sunrise-Sunset" envisions a captivating installation at OCVIBE, that seamlessly blends the rugged beauty of the Limestone Canyon with the serene sunsets of Huntington Beach. From a distance, viewers perceive harmonious color gradients that transition smoothly, while close inspection reveals intricate digital stitch patterns, inviting exploration from macro vistas to micro details.

The initial phase of the art program will be viewable to the public in early 2027, when the first public plaza opens alongside Katella Commons, the district's chef-driven market hall, and the district's 5,000-person-capacity concert hall. Later in 2027, The Weave, the development's mass-timber office building, will also open.

For more information about OCVIBE and its partners, visit www.OCVIBE.com

About OCVIBE

OCVIBE is a new district currently under construction in the heart of Orange County, California. Privately funded with a $5 billion commitment by the Samueli Family, OCVIBE will turn 100 acres of Anaheim into an easily accessible, walkable community and transform the area surrounding the Honda Center into a vibrant, year-round destination. The first phase of OCVIBE will open to the public in early 2027 with Katella Commons – a food-driven market hall, public plaza, concert hall, and new office space at The Weave – the county's first mass timber office building in a mixed-use development. Once fully complete in 2033, the new community will bring 20 acres of open space to Southern California, along with three miles of connected walking trails, more than 2,000 residences, 35+ new dining experiences, and three state-of-the-art entertainment venues. The development of OCVIBE is one of the largest private investments ever made in Southern California and promises to bring unparalleled experiences and amenities to its visitors and residents.

About FUTUREFORMS:

FUTUREFORMS is an award-winning art and design studio founded in 2009 and based in San Francisco. Led by founders Jason Kelly Johnson and Nataly Gattegno, the studio has spent more than two decades collaborating on projects that explore the intersection of art, design, and public space. FUTUREFORMS' portfolio spans a wide range of scales and typologies, including sculptural shade canopies, art pavilions, fine art objects, furniture and lighting, as well as large-scale urban installations and art master plan consulting. The studio is driven by a commitment to activating the public realm and creating spaces that invite engagement, encourage interaction, and offer moments of pause and connection. Their work is defined by an experiential and playful approach, thoughtfully integrated into its surrounding context while maintaining a distinct visual identity within the built environment. Through layered, multifaceted concepts, FUTUREFORMS creates work that resonates across diverse audiences and intentionally engages residents, visitors, and art enthusiasts of all ages.

SOURCE OCVIBE