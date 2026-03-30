OCVIBE UNVEILS DESIGN FOR SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA'S NEWEST NETWORK OF PARKS AND PLAZAS

Twenty-Acres of Open Space will Include 3 miles of Walkable Trails and Outdoor Public Art Gallery

The District's First Public Plaza will Open in Early 2027

For renderings, visit OCVIBE Media Center

ANAHEIM, Calif., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OCVIBE, the 100-acre mixed-use development transforming the area surrounding Honda Center, today unveiled designs for Orange County's newest network of parks and plazas. Created with community and wellness in mind, the 20-acres of open spaces at OCVIBE will introduce 3 miles of walkable trails, an outdoor public art gallery, new parks and plazas, and a diverse calendar of public programming to support the greater Anaheim community.

Credit: OCVIBE

Anaheim's newest network of parks and plazas was created to bring more open spaces to Southern California. By transforming 62 acres of former parking into a vibrant community landscape, OCVIBE is creating a civic framework that supports physical health, mental well-being, environmental resilience, and social connection for everyone who visits, works, or lives in the district. Interconnected trails offer accessible routes for walking, jogging, and cycling, while landscaped corridors link homes, dining, and entertainment venues; forming a seamless environment where wellness, art, and culture are part of everyday life.

At its core, the open spaces at OCVIBE are designed to deliver lasting value to the community; creating places where people can come together, build relationships, and feel a sense of belonging. They also serve as a platform for local programming, small businesses, and community-driven initiatives, ensuring that the benefits are shared broadly and evolve with the needs of the neighborhood over time.

"Great parks and plazas build strong communities, and the network of open spaces OCVIBE is bringing to Southern California represents our long-term commitment to the health and resiliency of the Anaheim community," said Brian Myers, a Senior Director on the Development Team at OCVIBE. "From the very beginning, we envisioned spaces that encourage wellness, celebrate art and culture, and foster connection. Our hope is that these spaces will bring inspiration to Orange County residents for generations to come."

Guided by core wellness principles, which shape every decision - from land use, programs, amenities, circulation, and ecological systems; the development team placed an intentional focus on health and wellness.

Movement, social connection, environmental comfort, and psychological nourishment are seamlessly woven into daily life, rather than treated as stand-alone features.

"The open space network at OCVIBE was designed to be a series of intentionally episodic spaces that support community health as well as physical and mental well-being for everyone who visits OCVIBE," said David Fletcher, Landscape Architect at Fletcher Studio. "The spaces and plantings were shaped around how people gather, move and connect. There is a park within a 5-minute walk from anywhere on the site. It's a place where wellness is embedded and where art, nature, shade, sunlight, and programming come together to enhance your day-to-day."

Together, these open spaces create a series of outdoor environments where visitors and residents can gather, explore, and recharge. Inspired by the region's ecology, history, and waterways, each park offers its own character – from quiet meadows and biodiversity habitats to vibrant plazas built for shared moments before and after events. Collectively, the parks and plazas will serve as both sanctuary and stage, supporting urban flora and fauna while creating immersive experiences that connect people to place.

Meadow Park is inspired by the Santa Ana River as it once flowed. The park reflects the river's historic movement, native plants, and natural form, bringing its spirit into the center of OCVIBE.

Neighborhood Park is a community and family park. Nestled within the district's six residential buildings, it is a sanctuary for the residents and will foster biodiversity. The park offers two large meadows, and a variety of flexible, art-filled spaces with designs inspired by our solar system.

South Plaza is the heart of the district, where visitors, fans, and residents will gather for entertainment and sports.

Urban Park is based on the historical agricultural setting of Orange County, and a wild river that intersects, illustrating where manmade farmlands and natural water features meet.

"The Urban Park creates a gathering space for the community and visitors alike. It is anchored by enhancements to Honda Center, a new concert venue, and a vibrant market hall. It weaves retail, dining, and cultural venues into a cohesive public realm that connects to open spaces in all directions," said Matthew MacLeod, Partner at Burton Studio. "Conceived as a journey through Southern California's native landscapes, the park transitions from 'Montane Uplands' at the market hall's peak down through 'Oak Foothills', with moments inspired by desert and agricultural ecologies. The result is a landmark civic space for Anaheim, designed to support both everyday community use and large-scale events."

At the heart of OCVIBE's open spaces will be an outdoor public art exhibition, housing installations from local and national artists. The open-air exhibition spaces will transform pathways and plazas into immersive creative experiences where sculptural, interactive, and seasonal exhibits provide evolving points of discovery throughout the year. The health and wellness programming will include community markets, fitness classes, workshops, live performances, educational events, and family-friendly gatherings, all designed to activate the spaces to be inclusive and responsive to the needs of the surrounding community.

The first public plaza will open in early 2027, alongside Katella Commons, the district's chef-driven market hall, along with Concert Hall, a 5,000-capacity live entertainment venue. This will be followed by The Weave, the development's mass-timber office building.

For more information about OCVIBE, visit www.OCVIBE.com

ABOUT OCVIBE:



OCVIBE is a new district currently under construction in the heart of Orange County, California. Privately funded with a $5 billion commitment by the Samueli Family, OCVIBE will turn 100 acres of Anaheim into an easily accessible, walkable community and transform the area surrounding the Honda Center into a vibrant, year-round destination. The first phase of OCVIBE will open to the public in early 2027 with a food-driven market hall, public plaza, concert hall, and new office space at The Weave – the county's first mass timber office building in a mixed-use development. Once fully complete in 2033, the new community will bring 20 acres of open space to Southern California, along with three miles of connected walking trails, more than 2,500 residences, 35+ new dining experiences, and three state-of-the-art entertainment venues. The development of OCVIBE is one of the largest private investments ever made in Southern California and promises to bring unparalleled experiences and amenities to its visitors and residents.



ABOUT FLETCHER STUDIO:



Fletcher Studio is a landscape architecture and urban design collaborative based in San Francisco. The studio is founded on the belief that design matters and that people deserve to find value, meaning, and possibility in the places they encounter and occupy. Fletcher Studio works with city makers, communities, and other visionaries to realize evocative and appropriate concepts that are thoughtfully designed and constructed to ensure social vitality and integrity. The firm leverages technology to work faster and smarter, while recognizing that people, ideas, and culture are the true drivers of its process. Known for collaborating with a diverse network of partners from biologists and foresters to musicians and neighbors, the studio skillfully integrates sustainable infrastructure and meaningful experiences into enduring, evolving spaces.





SOURCE OCVIBE