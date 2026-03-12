OCVIBE UNVEILS DESIGN FOR SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA'S NEWEST LIVE ENTERTAINMENT VENUE

Artist-driven Concert Hall Designed by Populous to Open in Early 2027 as Part of OCVIBE's Expanding Entertainment Campus Surrounding Honda Center in Anaheim

The 5,000-person-capacity Venue is the first of its Size in Orange County

ANAHEIM, Calif., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OCVIBE, the 100-acre mixed-use development transforming the area surrounding Honda Center in Orange County, today revealed the design of a new stand-alone, 5,000-person-capacity live entertainment venue opening in early 2027. The OCVIBE Concert Hall marks a major addition to the region's live music infrastructure and a significant step in Orange County's continued emergence as a year-round destination for touring artists and entertainment.

Designed by Populous with a flexible layout to host concerts, comedy, televised programming, award shows, speaking engagements, sporting competitions, esports, and private events, the venue will pair high-impact production capabilities with elevated guest and artist amenities. The concert hall expands OCVIBE's growing collection of performance spaces, joining Honda Center – currently open while undergoing a $1B transformation of its guest experience – and the historic Golden Bear, opening in 2029, creating an ecosystem of venues that supports touring artists at every stage of their growth.

"Artists won't just play at OCVIBE, they'll grow here," said Eric Bresler, Senior Vice President of Entertainment at OCVIBE. "With the addition of the concert hall, we're creating a rare ecosystem where an artist can move from an intimate club to a mid-size room to a major arena, all within one connected campus in the heart of Orange County, designed to support creative production and long-term touring relationships."

Purpose-built with performers and crew at its core, the venue advances OCVIBE's vision of a fully integrated entertainment environment where artists can debut, develop, and ultimately headline across multiple stages. Within the district, emerging talent will be able to perform at the 300-person-capacity Golden Bear, progress to the 5,000-person-capacity concert hall, and headline the 18,000-person-capacity Honda Center – forming one of the few scalable live-performance pathways of its kind in Southern California.

Artist hospitality is central to the design. The concert hall will include six dedicated dressing rooms, including two private artist suites, crew kitchen and showers, gated bus parking, and an open-air backstage courtyard, delivering arena-level comfort within a mid-size venue setting.

"The backstage experience is intentionally different. It is open, comfortable, and fully connected," said Tina Suca, Senior Vice President of Venue Operations. "Every element, from acoustics and sightlines to artist flow and shared spaces, was designed to create an environment where performers and crew can settle in, feel supported, and deliver unforgettable shows here in Anaheim."

Designed to elevate the guest experience at every touchpoint, the venue combines state-of-the-art acoustics, clear sightlines, and intuitive circulation to create a setting that feels both intimate and dynamic. The concert hall is designed by global architecture firm Populous, known for shaping many of the world's most iconic sports and entertainment destinations, with architectural inspiration drawn from musical instruments and amplification to blend sculptural form with performance-driven function. A state-of-the-art sound system from L-Acoustics will deliver exceptional clarity and consistency throughout the space, ensuring a premium listening experience for every guest.

"We created OCVIBE to elevate the live performance experience for both artists and fans," said Julie Rinaldi, Principal at Populous. "The venue features an intimate seating bowl with outstanding acoustics and clear sightlines, ensuring every guest feels immersed in the energy on the stage. At the same time, we designed an artist-focused environment anchored by an open-air courtyard and headliner suites that embrace Southern California's climate. Together, these elements shape a venue that is flexible, efficient and thoughtfully designed for the way live music happens today."

A defining feature of the concert hall's exterior is the Stretto, a 62-foot-tall steel art installation clad in louvered metal panels at the venue's southeast corner. Commissioned through OCVIBE's art curation program and designed as a visual gateway between the venue and the surrounding Urban Park, the piece expands the district's growing collection of large-scale public artworks. Beneath it, Stretto Café will operate daily, offering a gathering space that connects the concert hall to the broader OCVIBE district experience.

The premium hospitality experience within the concert hall will offer prime sightlines, dedicated entry, and private access to The Gallagher Club, an exclusive setting with refined amenities designed to enhance concerts, comedy shows, and special events from arrival to final encore.

"Gallagher is proud to support a venue built for the next generation of live entertainment," said Christopher Mead, Chief Marketing Officer at Gallagher. "We're honored to partner on this project combining exceptional guest experiences with thoughtful planning for the future while supporting the communities where we live, work, and play."

Expanding beyond concerts alone, the new venue strengthens the range of events taking place across OCVIBE, where sports, live music, dining, cultural programming and public gathering spaces are coming together to create a year-round destination. With new venues, chef-driven food experiences and flexible event infrastructure emerging across the district, Anaheim is increasingly positioned to host everything from major touring productions to nationally televised award shows and large-scale special events.

"OCVIBE is creating the kind of environment where unforgettable moments can happen every day. From headline concerts and community festivals to broadcast award shows and destination dining experiences," said Katie Pederson, Vice President of Special Events. "As new venues and gathering spaces come online, we're seeing Anaheim step onto a larger stage as a place where world-class events and meaningful guest experiences come together in one connected district."

When the first phase of OCVIBE opens in early 2027, it will introduce a dynamic mix of the concert hall, Katella Commons - the 21 chef-driven kitchen market hall, The Weave office building, Urban Park, and additional amenities designed to support daily activity and year-round visitation.

Additional details, including the venue's official name and programming lineup, will be announced in the coming months. Updates are available at ocvibe.com/concerthall.

OCVIBE Concert Hall Facts & Stats

5,000-person capacity

More than 18,000 square feet on the venue event floor

Three tiers of seating

Two friends-and-family rooms

Four artist dressing rooms

Two bungalow-style artist suites

Open-air backstage courtyard

Crew kitchen and showers

Eight bars

Eight restroom banks, plus four family restrooms

OCVIBE is a new district currently under construction in the heart of Orange County, California. Privately funded with a $5 billion commitment by the Samueli Family, OCVIBE will turn 100 acres of Anaheim into an easily accessible, walkable community and transform the area surrounding the Honda Center into a vibrant, year-round destination. The first phase of OCVIBE will open to the public in early 2027 with Katella Commons – a food-driven market hall, public plaza, concert hall, and new office space at The Weave – the county's first mass timber office building in a mixed-use development. Once fully complete in 2033, the new community will bring 20 acres of open space to Southern California, along with three miles of connected walking trails, more than 2,000 residences, 35+ new dining experiences, and three state-of-the-art entertainment venues. The development of OCVIBE is one of the largest private investments ever made in Southern California and promises to bring unparalleled experiences and amenities to its visitors and residents.

Populous is a global design firm that began with a singular focus — to draw people together around the things they love, through experiences that capture all the senses and amplify the pure emotion shared in human moments. Over the last 40+ years, the firm has designed more than 3,500 projects worth over $60 billion across emerging and established markets. Populous' comprehensive services include architecture, interior design, event planning and overlay, branded environments, wayfinding and graphics, real estate strategy, planning and urban design, landscape architecture, aviation and transport design, hospitality and sustainable design consulting. Populous has over 1,600 employees in 35 global offices on four continents with regional centers in Kansas City, London and Brisbane. For more information, visit www.populous.com.

Gallagher (NYSE: AJG) is one of the world's largest insurance brokerage, risk management, and consulting firms. As a community insurance broker and trusted local consultant, we help people and businesses move forward with confidence. With approximately 70,000 people working around the globe, we're connected to the places where we do business and to every community we call home. Managing risk with customized solutions and a full spectrum of services, helping you foster a thriving workforce, and always holding ourselves to the highest standards of ethics to help you face every challenge - that's The Gallagher Way.

