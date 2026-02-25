OCVIBE AND GLOBAL DIGITAL DISPLAY FIRM DAKTRONICS ANNOUNCE TECHNOLOGY PARTNERSHIP

With a $25 Million Investment and 20,000 square feet of Next-generation LED Technology, OCVIBE sets a new Benchmark for Digitally Integrated Guest Engagement in Southern California

Strategic Partnerships with firms like Daktronics are Shaping the Development of OCVIBE and Creating a More Connected Anaheim

For renderings and construction images, visit OCVIBE Media Center

ANAHEIM, Calif., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OCVIBE, the 100-acre mixed-use development transforming the area surrounding Honda Center, today announced a partnership with Daktronics, a globally recognized leader in immersive digital displays and experiential environments. The collaboration will bring a fully integrated state-of-the-art digital display system able to power large-scale, high-impact digital moments across the OCVIBE campus. Centered around 20,000 square feet of high-impact LED digital displays in the district's Urban Park, the technology package will create a seamless, immersive environment that elevates the overall guest experience, improves wayfinding, and sets the stage for real-time engagement opportunities throughout the district.

The $25 million investment in Daktronics technology underscores OCVIBE's long-term commitment to embedding digital infrastructure into the district's foundation, ensuring the neighborhood evolves alongside future programming, partnerships, and guest expectations.

"From the beginning, we've been intentional about how technology helps shape the OCVIBE experience," said Graham Siderius, Senior Vice President and Chief Partnerships Officer at OCVIBE. "These digital displays aren't just screens, they're part of the fabric of the district, designed to guide guests, spark discovery, and create shared moments in real time. By integrating this technology at the ground level, we're elevating the guest experience in a way that feels seamless, dynamic, and uniquely Orange County."

As an emerging neighborhood built for daily life and around culture, entertainment, and dining, OCVIBE is incorporating advanced digital display technology into its foundation.

Its partnership with Daktronics will ensure the digital surfaces throughout the district will be dynamic, responsive touchpoints that guide, inform, and inspire guests in a creative way each time they visit.

"The displays will provide amazing opportunities to engage with the public," said Robin Hall, Daktronics Live Events Regional Sales Manager. "Integrating this technology from the beginning unlocks near unlimited potential to engage audiences and create memorable experiences that keep people coming back again and again."

The Daktronics technology systems designed for OCVIBE will deploy a cohesive network of 20,000 square feet of digital displays across key public spaces, including parking and arrival zones, plazas and parks, Honda Center, and Katella Commons – the district's 50,000 sq. ft. market hall. The coordinated system will deliver real-time updates and immersive visuals, enabling a mix of independent and synchronized content across the neighborhood, while allowing for real-time programming. Highlights of the system include:

A media screen located within the Urban Park measuring 36-feet-high by 126-feet-wide featuring a 8-millimeter pixel spacing Spanning wider than a Boeing 737's wingspan, this display will anchor one of OCVIBE's key outdoor gathering spaces in the Urban Park.





A 32.5-foot-high by 126-foot-wide marquee spanning the Katella and Cerritos parking garages featuring a 10-millimeter pixel spacing

Rising to the height of six longboards stacked end-to-end, this marquee will create a dramatic gateway into the district.





More than 400 additional digital displays throughout OCVIBE's parking garages

These screens will support wayfinding, event information, and dynamic content across the district.

Beyond visual impact, OCVIBE's digital display platform is designed to evolve alongside the neighborhood and is being built to support future programming, partnerships, and community-led content. Guests will soon experience this immersive display system when the first phase of OCVIBE opens in early 2027.

"As we introduce OCVIBE to event planners and organizers, flexibility and impact are key," said Katie Pederson, Vice President of Special Events at OCVIBE. "The Urban Park's integrated display technology allows us to support everything from large fan gatherings to curated outdoor entertainment and seasonal markets, all within a highly visible and connected environment. It's a powerful tool that positions OCVIBE as one of Southern California's most compelling new destinations for year-round live experiences."

A District Powered by Partnership:

Recognizing that powerful collaborations are critical to the success of growing cities and new mixed-use developments, OCVIBE remains committed to partnering with forward-thinking business leaders who share its vision of creating more vibrant places for people to live, work, and gather in Anaheim. These collaborations offer unique opportunities for organizations looking to support local Southern California culture, activate new public spaces, and foster a greater sense of belonging throughout Orange County.

"Daktronics has been a trusted partner at Honda Center for more than two decades, consistently delivering industry-leading technology that enhances how fans experience live events," Siderius added. "As we build OCVIBE, it was important to work with a partner who not only understands our history, but also shares our vision for the future. Their expertise, innovation, and long-standing relationship with the Anaheim Ducks made Daktronics the clear choice to help bring this next chapter to life."

"Being part of OCVIBE from the ground floor is a rare opportunity and one we are grateful to be part of," added Hall. "When technology is integrated at the earliest stages of a mixed-use development, it becomes part of the architecture, the public realm and the guest journey, not an add-on at the end. We appreciate their belief in Daktronics and we look forward to continued success as it grows over the years."

Daktronics joins a growing list of partners at OCVIBE that are dedicated to the long-term growth and success of Anaheim, including: UCI Health, Rady Children's Hospital, Gallagher, YAAMAVA Resort & Casino, COX, and Concordia University Irvine.

For more information about OCVIBE and its partners, visit www.OCVIBE.com

About the OCVIBE Daktronics Partnership:

The OCVIBE partnership with Daktronics builds upon a 20+ year partnership the firm has had with Honda Center, home of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks. Inside the arena, Daktronics installed a high-definition center-hung display system used at Ducks games, concerts, and other sporting events. Most recently, Honda Center refreshed its ribbon displays and arena end displays in 2022.

About Daktronics

Daktronics helps its customers to impact their audiences throughout the world with large-format LED video displays, message displays, scoreboards, digital billboards, audio systems and control systems in sport, business and transportation applications. Founded in 1968 as a USA-based manufacturing company, Daktronics has grown into the world leader in audiovisual systems and implementation with offices around the globe. Discover more at www.daktronics.com.

About OCVIBE

OCVIBE is a new district currently under construction in the heart of Orange County, California. Privately funded with a $5 billion commitment by the Samueli Family, OCVIBE will turn 100 acres of Anaheim into an easily accessible, walkable community and transform the area surrounding the Honda Center into a vibrant, year-round destination. The first phase of OCVIBE will open to the public in early 2027 with Katella Commons – a food-driven market hall, public plaza, concert hall, and new office space at The Weave – the county's first mass timber office building in a mixed-use development. Once fully complete in 2033, the new community will bring 20 acres of open space to Southern California, along with three miles of connected walking trails, more than 2,000 residences, 35+ new dining experiences, and three state-of-the-art entertainment venues. The development of OCVIBE is one of the largest private investments ever made in Southern California and promises to bring unparalleled experiences and amenities to its visitors and residents.

