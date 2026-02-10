OCVIBE UNVEILS INTEGRATED BAR & LOUNGE COLLECTION AT KATELLA COMMONS, SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA'S NEWEST MARKET HALL

Newly Named Katella Commons Will Feature 21 Kitchens and Six Distinct Bar and Lounge Concepts Within a Single Dining Destination When It Opens in 2027

World-renowned Chef Rémi Lauvand Brings His Culinary Expertise to the District

ANAHEIM, Calif., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OCVIBE, the 100-acre mixed-use development transforming the area surrounding Honda Center in Orange County, announced today the debut of six original bar and lounge concepts that will operate within Katella Commons, the district's newly named, 50,000-square-foot, two-story market hall, when it opens in early 2027. Centrally located within OCVIBE, just below The Weave office building, Katella Commons will feature 21 chef-driven kitchens alongside its beverage-driven concepts and connect seamlessly to the district's central plaza and surrounding entertainment venues, reinforcing its role as a daily gathering place for locals and visitors alike.

Katella Commons Rendering (Credit: OCVIBE) Chef Rémi Lauvand (Credit: OCVIBE)

"Katella Commons is intended to be the gathering place for Anaheim," said Nick Pacific, Vice President, Katella Commons Operations. "Every kitchen, bar, and lounge within the OCVIBE district is intentionally designed to encourage discovery and give guests the freedom to experience the space and the food in their own way."

The addition of new bar and lounge concepts marks a notable evolution for Anaheim, which has become known for its brewery culture. Building on that foundation, these concepts introduce a more expansive approach to socializing and gathering, bringing craft cocktails and mocktails, refined wine programs, and late-night lounge experiences into the mix. Together, they broaden the city's appeal, offering new ways to come together, unwind, and experience nightlife.

The Katella Commons bar and lounge names concepts will feature:

Bar Bacchia - A moody tasting bar influenced by wine caves and ancient rituals, spotlighting amaro-forward cocktails, curated wines, and intimate pop-up tastings.

- A moody tasting bar influenced by wine caves and ancient rituals, spotlighting amaro-forward cocktails, curated wines, and intimate pop-up tastings. Vesper Lounge - A calm, refined cocktail experience shaped by Japanese and Scandinavian design, with a focus on gin, martinis, spritzes, and botanical spirits.

- A calm, refined cocktail experience shaped by Japanese and Scandinavian design, with a focus on gin, martinis, spritzes, and botanical spirits. Barrel Bar - A modern European café-style concept designed to flow from day to night, offering spritzes, classic cocktails, beer, wine, and globally inspired small plates.

- A modern European café-style concept designed to flow from day to night, offering spritzes, classic cocktails, beer, wine, and globally inspired small plates. Rea's Ranch - A relaxed, beer-garden-inspired setting with California desert character, featuring draft beers, natural wines, and daytime coffee service in an open, porch-style environment.

Additional concepts include:

A gathering space at the social heart of Katella Commons, wrapped in lush greenery and serving cocktails, frozen drinks, and modern classics.

A late '70s glamour meets early '80s maximalism in a bold, high-energy pavilion-style setting with visually striking cocktails and a lively, social atmosphere.

The six concepts establish Katella Commons as a day-to-night destination and the social heartbeat of OCVIBE. Each location offers a distinct atmosphere and point of view — from intimate tasting experiences to high-energy cocktail lounges.

In keeping with OCVIBE's mission to create a truly chef-driven experience at Katella Commons, the development tapped acclaimed Chef Rémi Lauvand to lend his experience and culinary perspective to the development of the Katella Commons.

"People today care deeply about how their food and drinks are made," said Chef Rémi Lauvand. "They want to understand ingredients, sourcing, and technique, and they're excited to ask questions and try things themselves."

Chef Rémi Lauvand:

Born and raised in France, Chef Rémi Lauvand trained in some of the most respected kitchens in Paris and New York, including working as sous chef alongside Daniel Boulud. He later spent several years as Executive Chef of Montrachet in Tribeca, where his leadership and refined, expressive cuisine earned critical acclaim.

Now based in Los Angeles, Lauvand is known for an inventive, instinctive style that blends classical techniques with creative improvisation. His expertise in food science informs his approach to flavor and problem-solving, giving him a unique perspective on concept development and execution. Widely respected for his thoughtful approach to hospitality and deep respect for the culinary craft, Chef Rémi is helping the OCVIBE team shape the overall market hall experience.

"What makes OCVIBE unique is the intention behind every concept and the people who bring them to life," said Morell Marean, Chief Operating Officer of OCVIBE. "As we were shaping Katella Commons, we knew we needed a culinary leader who understands how to build experiences that feel thoughtful, cohesive, and inviting."

Katella Commons takes its name from Katella Avenue, where the market hall will be located. The avenue dates back to the late 1800s, when early settler John Rea named his ranch "Katella," combining the first names of his two daughters, Kate and Ella Rea. The name reflects both the site's local history and the market hall's role as a shared gathering place within the district.

For updated construction photos and renderings of Katella Commons, click here.

To view a virtual tour of Katella Commons, click here.

ABOUT OCVIBE:

OCVIBE is a new district currently under construction in the heart of Orange County, California. Privately funded with a $5 billion commitment by the Samueli Family, OCVIBE will turn 100 acres of Anaheim into an easily accessible, walkable community and transform the area surrounding the Honda Center into a vibrant, year-round destination. The first phase of OCVIBE will open to the public in early 2027 with a food-driven market hall, public plaza, concert hall, and new office space at The Weave – the county's first mass timber office building in a mixed-use development. Once fully complete in 2033, the new community will bring 20 acres of open space to Southern California, along with three miles of connected walking trails, more than 2,500 residences, 35+ new dining experiences, and three state-of-the-art entertainment venues. The development of OCVIBE is one of the largest private investments ever made in Southern California and promises to bring unparalleled experiences and amenities to its visitors and residents.

SOURCE OCVIBE