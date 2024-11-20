ODAIA Announces Voice AI for Biopharma to Advance Healthcare Professional Engagement

New ODAIA Voice Assistant will allow sales reps to access AI-driven insights in real time using voice commands on mobile devices

BOSTON, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ODAIA today announced a new voice AI assistant for biopharma sales teams. ODAIA Voice Assistant will help reps access relevant and accurate AI-driven insights in real time by speaking into their mobile device. Now reps can quickly find healthcare professional (HCP) information on the go, enhance pre-call planning, and get personalized recommendations about which physicians to engage next—all through voice commands instead of typing or clicking.

Sales reps juggle multiple tools to gather insights, including CRM for engagement history, dashboards for prescription and patient information, and business intelligence systems for market analysis. This fragmented workflow slows the last mile of field execution. While some companies now use AI chatbots with their raw data to find information, these tools often deliver inaccurate, incomplete, and unreliable insights that reps can't act on.

ODAIA solves these limitations with voice AI that goes beyond just raw data. ODAIA's advanced AI engines generate intelligence on HCP and patient behavior changes, untapped market trends and opportunities, and sales team performance. Large language models (LLMs) then translate these insights into clear, actionable stories that sales reps can easily understand and quickly access with Voice Assistant.

"Voice-first technology will become standard in life sciences", said Philip Poulidis , CEO at ODAIA. "What makes voice AI valuable is the intelligence it can tap into, not the raw data. With ODAIA Voice Assistant, we're not just addressing the challenges commercial teams face today but setting the foundation for future voice-first interfaces that transform how sales reps engage with data, make decisions, and deliver meaningful outcomes for providers and patients."

Speaking is three times faster than typing and more accurate.1 But most generic AI chatbots and standard GenAI tools slow users down and frustrate them because of the technology's failed attempts to make sense of raw data and its need for precise phrasing and repeated corrections. Voice Assistant solves this problem with voice AI technology purpose-built for biopharma, delivering accurate and relevant insights through natural conversations.

Voice Assistant is powered by MAPTUAL, ODAIA's proprietary platform of AI engines specifically designed for the biopharma industry. MAPTUAL uses a modular approach to analyze complex datasets and provide real-time insights into a physician's changing behaviors, prescribing trends, and potential brand impact. Voice Assistant taps into these insights and uses GenAI to go beyond surface-level responses and dynamically adapt during conversations, offering personalized, relevant guidance that enhances HCP engagement.

ODAIA Voice Assistant is expected to be available for early adopters in the second quarter of 2025. To learn how to be an early adopter, visit: www.odaia.ai/voice-assistant .

Also, see how ODAIA Voice Assistant will enable the biopharma industry's shift to voice AI at our Innovation Theater Session during Veeva Commercial Summit Europe on Nov. 21 at 10:00 a.m. CET. CEO Philip Poulidis will demonstrate how to plan daily schedules, personalize interactions with HCPs, and make informed decisions using ODAIA integrated with Veeva Vault CRM. To meet with ODAIA, book a meeting here .

About ODAIA

ODAIA is the leading AI company helping life sciences companies innovate their commercial strategies using Customer Science. The company's cloud solution, MAPTUAL, integrates data science, behavioral science, and AI to gain a deep understanding of healthcare professionals (HCPs) and their patient decisions across the entire customer journey. To learn more about ODAIA, visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn .

