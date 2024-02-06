ODAIA Attracts Top Talent to Accelerate Next Phase of Innovation and Customer Success

Life sciences industry experts and software innovators to help pharma companies advance their commercial strategies using Customer Science

TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ODAIA today announced it expanded its strategic alliances, product management, and marketing leadership teams to help address customers' most strategic challenges in commercial operations. The company is bringing together accomplished life sciences industry experts and proven SaaS technology leaders to accelerate innovation and customer success in Customer Science, an emerging business discipline that integrates data science, behavioral science, and AI to drive healthcare professional (HCP) engagement.

"ODAIA has a tremendous opportunity to help pharmaceutical companies gather insights across many different channels and datasets, and use the power of AI to enhance the HCP experience," said Philip Poulidis, CEO and co-founder at ODAIA. "We're deepening our bench of leaders with strong technology and life sciences backgrounds to advance our pioneering work in Customer Science and help the industry get life-changing therapies to the patients that need them faster."

The ODAIA Customer Science cloud solution, MAPTUAL, gives sales and marketing advanced, AI-driven insights and predictions for a comprehensive understanding of HCP prescribing patterns and behavioral trends. Over the past year, ODAIA has added 2 of the largest 15 pharma companies as customers, helping commercial teams spend less time analyzing data and more time engaging the right HCPs.

ODAIA continues to attract top talent to drive the next phase of innovation in Customer Science and help advance pharma customers' commercial strategies. Today's news builds upon other recent leadership hires with the addition of the following industry and software veterans and almost 60 years of combined experience in life sciences and B2B technology:

Peter Harbin, vice president of industry solutions and strategic alliances – Harbin brings nearly 30 years life sciences industry experience to ODAIA, with expertise in analytics, cloud, business intelligence, and information management. He leads the development of ODAIA industry solutions and market strategy, as well as strategic relationships with customers and partners. Over his career, he has held a variety of leadership roles at companies like Verix, Deloitte Consulting, Veeva Systems, and IQVIA, previously IMS Health, supporting more than 100 leading pharma and biotech organizations across 36 countries.

Eric Burniche, senior director of corporate and product marketing – Burniche leads marketing, responsible for product and digital marketing, customer engagement, and brand positioning. With nearly 15 years of experience in cloud, life sciences, and medtech, he is an accomplished B2B marketer with a proven track record in driving revenue growth, global success in ABM, omnichannel marketing, and demand generation for leading companies, including Veeva Systems, AvePoint, and BD, where he was the marketing leader on the commercial leadership team.

John Palmer, director of product development – Palmer has over 15 years of expertise leading user experience, product strategy, and development at a wide range of companies, from startups to Fortune 100 businesses, impacting millions of users. He is responsible for helping to define and drive the strategy and vision for MAPTUAL, including the core platform powering ODAIA's AI capabilities and integrations with key third-party applications. Before ODAIA, he led the product design and strategy for top brands such as Pandora, Angie's List, New Balance, the NHL, and NBA.

For more about ODAIA and Customer Science as a new paradigm for sales managers to drive HCP engagement, attend our upcoming webinar, The New Science Behind Meaningful HCP Engagements. Learn more and register here.

About ODAIA
ODAIA is the leading AI company helping life sciences companies innovate their commercial strategies using Customer Science. The company's cloud solution, MAPTUAL, integrates data science, behavioral science, and AI to gain a deep understanding of healthcare professionals (HCPs) and their patient decisions across the entire customer journey. To learn more about ODAIA, visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn.

