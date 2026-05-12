ODAIA Marketing Intelligence Brings Real-Time, Individualized Campaign Orchestration to Pharma HCP Engagement

Proven AI solution for top pharma companies analyzes hundreds of thousands of signals to recommend the best campaign sequences mapped to every HCP's prescribing journey

BOSTON, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ODAIA today introduced Marketing Intelligence, an AI solution that helps pharma marketing and brand teams orchestrate personalized campaigns to healthcare professionals (HCPs). Now available, Marketing Intelligence analyzes prescribing data, engagement signals, CRM records, and physician attributes in real time to deliver the best message, channel, content, and timing at the right moment in every HCP's decision-making journey. As new behavioral signals emerge, the solution continuously refines engagement strategies and tailors campaign sequences down to the individual national provider identifier (NPI) level for each HCP.

"Pharma marketers invest heavily in omnichannel, but are forced to settle for backwards-looking data, static segmentation and targeting, and campaign execution that can't adapt to how HCPs actually behave," said Jacqueline Markle, vice president, pharma technical strategy at ODAIA and a 20-year industry veteran in pharma commercial data science and analytics with prior roles at AstraZeneca and Sage Therapeutics. "Marketing Intelligence treats every HCP as a segment of one, pinpoints where they are in their prescribing journey, and orchestrates face-to-face and digital touchpoints – with attribution tied directly to prescription lift."

Most brand teams still rely on consultants to build clusters of physician personas and rules-based channel sequences informed by data that is months old. Target lists get handed to agencies, each vendor matches its own subset, and the same HCP receives redundant messages across channels, often long after a clinical decision has been made. Recent industry analyses suggest pharma spends tens of billions of dollars globally on HCP engagement each year, with 40–70% failing to deliver meaningful impact because of misaligned targeting, channel, and timing, indicating a multi‑billion‑dollar annual waste problem in the US alone.

Marketing Intelligence closes the gap between pharma commercial strategy and execution in four ways:

Operationalize brand objectives into execution — ensure downstream decisions, tactics, and execution about targeting, sequencing, engagement, and budget are appropriately weighted to support your primary brand objectives and strategies.





— ensure downstream decisions, tactics, and execution about targeting, sequencing, engagement, and budget are appropriately weighted to support your primary brand objectives and strategies. Score every HCP individually — instead of grouping HCPs by clusters or personas, evaluate each one against your objectives using real-time engagement, prescribing, and patient signals to pinpoint high-value prescription opportunities.





— instead of grouping HCPs by clusters or personas, evaluate each one against your objectives using real-time engagement, prescribing, and patient signals to pinpoint high-value prescription opportunities. Sequence individualized HCP journeys — orchestrate the best sequence of message, channels, and timing for each HCP across digital and face-to-face by mapping engagement and approved content to each journey stage.





— orchestrate the best sequence of message, channels, and timing for each HCP across digital and face-to-face by mapping engagement and approved content to each journey stage. Control spend and channels — set and adjust budget allocations to match your flighting calendar by brand, objective, channel, or vendor to match campaign priorities as market conditions shift and new HCP behavioral signals emerge.

Marketing Intelligence seamlessly connects to existing marketing platforms to trigger real-time recommendations, while automatically pulling-in new engagement and prescription data daily or weekly. This creates a constant feedback loop that replaces slow, quarterly refresh cycles that are typical in traditional pharma marketing analytics.

In one recent pharma commercial deployment, Marketing Intelligence evaluated 70,000 HCPs, concentrating marketing spend on the physicians most likely to respond. The solution delivered an 80% engagement rate and a 39.7% conversion to prescription after engagement, while also surfacing active prescribers that the customer's existing process had missed.

"Customers repeatedly tell us that they didn't know there was a solution out there that could work this way," Markle continued. "Pharma commercial teams are used to waiting months for a marketing mix model analysis. With AI, we can do it every week, individualized at the NPI level for each HCP, tied to actual prescribing outcomes. Marketing Intelligence is proven, in production, and delivering measurable business results in pharma today."

Marketing Intelligence is available now. To learn more, visit www.odaia.ai/marketing-intelligence.

About ODAIA

ODAIA is the leading AI company delivering predictive commercial intelligence for pharma. Leading biopharmaceutical companies, including four of the top 15 global organizations, use ODAIA to uncover missed Rx opportunities, determine which HCPs to prioritize through which channels, and coordinate true omnichannel execution across sales and marketing. By continuously turning HCP and patient signals into real-time actions, ODAIA enables commercial teams to adapt strategies as markets change and activate updated guidance directly within the systems they already use. To learn more about ODAIA, visit our odaia.ai and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE ODAIA