ODAIA Named Only "Major Contender" and "Star Performer" in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Assessment

BOSTON, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ODAIA today announced it was recognized as the only Major Contender and Star Performer in Everest Group's Life Sciences Next-generation Customer Engagement Platforms (CEP) PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024 . The PEAK Matrix® assesses global life sciences CEP providers based on their overall capability and market impact. This recognition underscores ODAIA's impact in providing leading biopharma marketing and sales teams with real-time, AI-driven, predictive insights to target and engage healthcare professionals (HCP) and accelerate time to therapy for patients.

"Our AI platform is changing how the life sciences industry engages healthcare professionals with relevant, timely insights," said Philip Poulidis , CEO at ODAIA. "By analyzing a biopharma company's commercial and de-identified patient-level data, we help pharma commercial teams make data-backed decisions that bring patients closer to the therapies they need. Everest Group's recognition highlights our commitment to advancing healthcare engagement through AI innovation."

ODAIA's customer-focused innovations and product enhancements earned its position on this year's Everest Group PEAK Matrix®. ODAIA's Engagement Intelligence provides every sales rep with GenAI-powered call lists, personalized pre-call summaries, and AI-driven route planning, seamlessly integrated within their existing CRM workflows. ODAIA's integration with Veeva Vault CRM enables reps to access insights directly where they work, empowering them to quickly identify high-potential HCPs, plan their week, day, or individual calls with HCPs to drive more targeted, relevant, and timely engagement.

The ODAIA platform, the first and only Customer Science cloud for pharma, combines data science and behavioral science with advanced AI and machine learning to gain a comprehensive view of HCPs and their patient journeys. ODAIA's platform analyzes vast amounts of data to predict future HCP behavioral trends and prescribing patterns in real time.

To learn more about how ODAIA's AI-driven insights can enhance your sales strategy, attend our Innovation Theater Session at Veeva Commercial Summit Europe on Thursday, Nov. 21, at 10:00 a.m. CET. CEO Philip Poulidis will show how to plan daily schedules, personalize interactions with HCPs, and make informed decisions using ODAIA's Engagement Intelligence integrated with Veeva Vault CRM. To schedule a meeting with ODAIA at the event, visit https://calendly.com/d/ckqp-6rj-prf/odaia-veeva-eu-summit?month=2024-11 .

About Everest Group PEAK Matrix

Everest Group PEAK Matrix® assessments provide comparative evaluations of providers, locations, and products and solutions within various market segments. Leading organizations around the globe trust these comparative assessments due to their unbiased evaluation of factors such as vision, capabilities/functionality, talent availability, market success/impact, and cost. The full report, Life Sciences Next-generation Customer Engagement Platforms (CEP) PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024, is available from Everest Group.

About ODAIA‍

ODAIA is the leading AI company building the Customer Science Cloud for pharma. Innovative biopharmaceutical companies, including three of the top 15 global organizations, use ODAIA cloud solutions to enhance commercial engagement strategies by delivering predictive field intelligence as soon as your data refreshes. We provide sales teams with ML-driven territory targeting, personalized call lists, GenAI-driven pre-call insights, and real-time territory assessments—directly within existing CRM workflows. To learn more, visit www.odaia.ai and follow us on LinkedIn .

