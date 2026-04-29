ODD Investor Alert: ODDITY Tech Ltd. Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Allegedly Fabricating Sustainable Growth Narrative: Levi & Korsinsky

Promise vs. Reality: The ODDITY Tech Performance Gap

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "Beat and raise." For eight consecutive quarters after its IPO, ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ: ODD) delivered those words to shareholders. Then, on February 25, 2026, the Company disclosed that its advertisements had been diverted to lower quality auctions at abnormally high costs, projecting a 30% year-over-year revenue decline for Q1 2026. Shares collapsed 49.21%, erasing $14.28 per share in a single session.

Find out if you can recover your investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

A securities class action has been filed on behalf of purchasers of ODD securities between February 26, 2025 and February 24, 2026. The lead plaintiff deadline is May 11, 2026.

The Promise

Throughout the Class Period, the Company projected confidence and escalating strength to the investing public:

April 29, 2025: Management stated results "exceeded our expectations across all metrics" and raised full year outlook to net revenue of $790M-$798M with 22%-23% growth

August 4, 2025: Management touted "yet another beat and raise" and lifted revenue guidance to $799M-$804M with 23%-24% growth

November 19, 2025: Management reported results that "once again exceeded our guidance" and raised revenue outlook to $806M-$809M with 24%-25% growth

Each quarter featured claims of a "powerful financial model," "multiple engines," and a digital-first business positioned to "play full offense"

The Reality

The lawsuit contends that behind these projections, an algorithm change by the Company's largest advertising partner was already diverting ads to lower quality auctions at abnormally high costs. On February 25, 2026, the Company disclosed this disruption and projected Q1 2026 revenue would decline approximately 30% year-over-year. When asked by an analyst when the issue actually started, the Company's CFO acknowledged the Company had "observed that something was different in the second half of 2025." ODD shares closed at $14.74, down from $29.02.

The Numbers: Promised vs. Actual

Promised: Sustained "high-growth and attractive margin profile" with an "agile business model"

Sustained "high-growth and attractive margin profile" with an "agile business model" Actual: A single advertising partner's algorithm change triggered a projected 30% revenue decline

A single advertising partner's algorithm change triggered a projected 30% revenue decline Promised: "High visibility backlog of repeat orders" providing confidence to raise outlook

"High visibility backlog of repeat orders" providing confidence to raise outlook Actual: New user acquisition costs surged to levels "not correlated with the market or historical experience"

New user acquisition costs surged to levels "not correlated with the market or historical experience" Promised: Eight straight quarters of beat-and-raise results

Eight straight quarters of beat-and-raise results Actual: A 49.21% single-day stock price collapse

What the Lawsuit Alleges About the Gap

The action claims the Company knew or recklessly disregarded that its core digital acquisition model was compromised during the second half of 2025 while continuing to raise guidance and project strength. Eight major banks, including Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, Barclays, and Evercore ISI, downgraded ODD following the disclosure.

"Companies that make specific promises to investors about future performance have an obligation to disclose known risks to those projections. When a company raises guidance quarter after quarter while its primary customer acquisition channel is deteriorating, investors deserve to understand that contradiction." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Speak with an attorney about recovering your ODD investment losses or call (212) 363-7500.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: May 11, 2026

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights firm. Over the past 20 years, the firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP