ODD Investor Alert: ODDITY Tech Ltd. Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Allegedly Misleading Wall Street Analysts: Levi & Korsinsky

Wall Street Reassessment: Analyst Opinion Evolution on ODD

NEW YORK, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eight major Wall Street firms downgraded ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ: ODD) in a single day after the Company disclosed an advertising algorithm disruption it had allegedly known about for months. Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, Barclays, Evercore ISI, Needham, Truist, Jefferies, and Citizens all cut their ratings, citing sudden uncertainty about the very digital growth model that management had spent the prior year celebrating.

Find out if you are eligible to recover investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

ODD shares fell $14.28, or 49.21%, to close at $14.74 on February 25, 2026. A securities class action has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased ODD securities between February 26, 2025 and February 24, 2026.

Initial Analyst Optimism Built on Quarterly Beat-and-Raise Pattern

Throughout the Class Period, coverage of Oddity reflected the Company's own narrative: a digital-first beauty platform delivering consistent outperformance. For eight consecutive quarters after its IPO, Oddity reported results that beat guidance and simultaneously raised its outlook. Analyst models incorporated management's representations about the strength and sustainability of the direct-to-consumer model, repeat customer economics, and scalable advertising efficiency.

The Downgrades Begin

The analyst consensus shattered on February 25, 2026. According to the lawsuit, what analysts did not know was that management had allegedly "observed that something was different in the second half of 2025" regarding its largest advertising partner's algorithm, yet continued issuing optimistic guidance through the Q3 2025 earnings report on November 19, 2025. When the truth surfaced, the breadth of analyst downgrades reflected the depth of the information gap:

Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, and Barclays all downgraded ODD, citing advertising partner dependence risks

Evercore ISI and Needham cut ratings, questioning forward visibility on customer acquisition costs

Truist, Jefferies, and Citizens lowered their assessments, flagging the potential duration of elevated costs

Analysts broadly noted that the Q1 2026 revenue guidance of a 30% year-over-year decline contradicted the growth trajectory management had projected just three months earlier

The complaint alleges the Company's selling, general and administrative costs had already ballooned from $63.698 million in Q3 2024 to $88.526 million in Q3 2025, a 39% increase that was not contextualized for analysts

Why Analyst Shifts Matter for Investors

When analyst models are built on company guidance and public statements that the lawsuit contends were materially misleading, the resulting price targets create artificial confidence in the stock. The action asserts that analysts could not have factored in the advertising algorithm disruption because management did not disclose it, despite allegedly observing the problem during the second half of 2025. The simultaneous downgrade by eight firms underscores how uniformly Wall Street was caught off guard.

"When analyst expectations are built on incomplete or misleading company disclosures, the resulting corrections can cause significant investor harm. The scale of the analyst reaction here speaks to the magnitude of the information asymmetry alleged in this case." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Speak with an attorney about recovering your ODD investment losses or call (212) 363-7500.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: May 11, 2026

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP, Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered for investors.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP