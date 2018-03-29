Odessa Most Expensive City in Texas, According to Survey

To stay in Odessa, travelers will have to spend an average of $186 per night. Also on the podium are the McLennan County seat of Waco and the state capital of Austin. With average overnight rates of $176 and $174, respectively, for their least expensive room, these two cities placed second and third on the survey.

Dallas ranks fourth most expensive in the state at an average price tag of $158 per night. A bit more affordable are Houston and San Antonio. Both rank in the midfield with average nightly rates of $112 and $107, respectively. Texas's least expensive city, by far, is Killeen, known for the Fort Hood military base. There, an overnight guest may find a room for just over $50 per night.

The following table shows the 10 most expensive destinations in Texas based on the average rate for their cheapest available double room during the time period spanning April 1 to April 30, 2018.

1. Odessa $186

2. Waco $176

3. Austin $174

4. Dallas $158

5. Fort Worth $153

6. Midland $147

7. The Woodlands $144

8. Arlington $134

9. Beaumont $125

10. Corpus Christie $124

