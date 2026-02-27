Odevo strengthens presence in Florida as Seacrest and PBM join

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Odevo, a leading global force in residential property management, today announces the acquisition of Seacrest and PBM, two well-established property management companies in Florida. The acquisitions deepen Odevo's presence in its largest US market and mark another important step in the company's international growth journey.

Founded in 1975, Seacrest is one of Florida's largest residential and commercial property management companies, with operations on both the east and west coasts of the state. Serving 566 clients and approximately 49,000 units, Seacrest adds significant scale and density to Odevo's Florida footprint. Seacrest will continue its journey under the leadership of Steven Harshman, President of Seacrest Services, and Bryan Fowler, President of Seacrest Southwest.

Founded in 1984, PBM is a respected residential property management company serving the greater Tampa Bay metro area. With 109 clients and more than 9,100 units under management, PBM brings deep local expertise and a strong reputation for high-quality residential, financial, and administrative services. The company will continue to operate under the leadership of Blair Newton, President and CEO.

"Seacrest and PBM have impressed us," says Daniel Larsson, CEO of Odevo. "Both organizations have strong teams and a clear commitment to customer service, and they strengthen our Florida footprint. Together, we're building something truly unique by combining the strengths of local champions with global capabilities in technology and services."

Seacrest and PBM will remain locally led, with a continued focus on customers, employees, and communities, while gaining access to Odevo's proprietary technology platforms, shared expertise, and international network.

"I am excited to partner with Odevo as we take this next step forward in elevating the service experience for our communities," says Steven Harshman, President of Seacrest Services. "This collaboration strengthens our ability to deliver innovative solutions, deepen our operational capabilities, and support our teams with the resources they need to thrive. Together, we're building a stronger, more dynamic future for the clients who trust us every day."

"Together with Odevo, we get new resources to simplify living in Southwest Florida," says Bryan Fowler, President of Seacrest Southwest. Specifically, enhanced support for our internal staff and managers that will allow them to have a greater impact in the communities we service. Odevo partnering with Seacrest allows our teams to lead communities into the future while simplifying owners' lives."

"Joining Odevo felt like finding the right long-term partner, not just completing a transaction," says Blair Newton, President of PBM. "From the beginning, it was clear they respect what we've built at Professional Bayway Management over 42 years and want to help us scale it, not change who we are. The process was thoughtful, transparent, and aligned around growth. For me, it felt less like selling a company and more like stepping into a bigger journey with the right capital, leadership, and support to accelerate what we were already doing well."

With the addition of Seacrest and PBM, Odevo now brings together approximately 12,000 colleagues and manages more than 2.5 million homes globally, continuing its mission to modernize residential property management through technology, people, and strong local companies.

