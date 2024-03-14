ODL Promotes Denise Quinnette to EVP of Engineering and Product Management

ZEELAND, Mich., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ODL, Inc., a leading building products supplier, announces the promotion of Denise Quinnette to the role of Executive Vice President of Engineering and Product Management. Quinnette will report to ODL's President and CEO, David Klein, and manage a team of five.

Denise Quinnette, EVP of Engineering and Product Management, ODL, Inc.

Denise joined ODL in March of 2023 as Vice President of Product and Brand Management, making an immediate impact to product and marketing integration. She holds nearly 30 years of experience and demonstrated success in engineering and product management. Prior to joining ODL, Quinnette held engineering, product management, strategy, and sales leadership positions at General Motors/Delphi, Hollingsworth & Vose, and TE Connectivity. Quinnette is a graduate of Purdue University, with a BS in Electrical Engineering. She also earned a MS in Manufacturing Management from GMI Engineering and Management Institute.

"In my time at ODL I've gained a well-rounded understanding of the needs of our customers and have worked to tailor our dynamic product offering to those needs," said Quinnette. "I am thrilled to join our executive team, where I will continue to impact product strategy, engineering, design, and more."

"ODL is committed to innovation and excellence in our products, which Denise will help achieve," said David Klein, President and CEO, ODL. "Her multifunctional experience and business acumen is a strong addition to our executive team."

About ODL, Inc.

ODL, Inc. was founded in 1945, and its corporate headquarters are in Zeeland, Michigan. ODL is proud to be a privately held, third-generation, family-owned company for over 75 years. They offer products designed to build value into the home under the following brands: ODL, Verre Select, and Robover. Product offering includes fiberglass and steel entry doors, decorative and clear doorglass; enclosed blinds; doorglass frames; custom decorative glass for windows and doors; and clear I.G.'s and glass for commercial applications. ODL's vast manufacturing and distribution network, which includes 12 locations strategically located throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico and the U.K., offers customers a fast, reliable supply chain. ODL products are sold through building material dealers and home center retailers nationwide.

SOURCE ODL Inc.