Odyssey Functional Energy Officially Unveils Unified Brand Identity as It Enters Its Next Era

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As consumers reset routines and prioritize healthier habits in the new year, Odyssey Functional Energy is kicking off 2026 with a bold evolution. Formerly known as Odyssey Elixir, the brand has officially rebranded to reflect its progression from a wellness disruptor to a performance-driven brand and leader in the fast-growing better-for-you energy category, unveiling a new name, refreshed visual identity, redesigned cans, and updated digital presence.

Timed with the annual "New Year, new you" mindset, the rebrand marks a pivotal moment for Odyssey as it sharpens its focus on what today's energy consumer wants most: clean, functional energy that delivers real results, stand-out flavors, and supports individuals to perform and feel their best. The new name reinforces the brand's leadership in the energy category and clearly signals what Odyssey delivers: clean, functional energy that both tastes great and helps people unlock their full potential everyday.

The updated identity is anchored by a sleek, vertical can design and a clearer brand promise centered on performance, focus, and sustained energy without compromise. Refined flavor profiles are now paired with a refreshed packaging system featuring a minimal, modern layout, a bold vertical logo, and bright, fruit-inspired colors. For easy navigation on shelves, lids are color-coded by caffeine level, including black lids for 222mg of caffeine SKUs. The brand's new website, now live at odysseyfunctionalenergy.com , mirrors this clean, modern aesthetic and allows consumers to shop by flavor, function, and energy level.

To celebrate the rebrand, Odyssey is offering a limited-time 26% off promo on online orders at odysseyfunctionalenergy.com using code ODYSSEY26.

Founded in 2022 by entrepreneur and wellness disruptor Scott Frohman, Odyssey has quickly emerged as a defining force in the energy market. Backed by science and rooted in nature, the brand is designed to elevate how people feel, think, and perform, making it a natural fit for consumers looking to start the year stronger.

"The functional energy market is a multi-billion-dollar category driven by consumers rejecting the idea that energy has to come with a tradeoff," said Frohman, Founder and CEO of Odyssey. "We helped shape this space by listening to consumers, prioritizing real ingredients, and refusing shortcuts. This rebrand reflects who we are today and where we're going next."

Since its launch, the company has continued to grow into a dominating force in the energy market. This has been exemplified through numerous multi-million dollar funding rounds and a steady expansion to retailers across the nation. The brand has cultivated an organic customer base through grassroots efforts and has since expanded to more than 17,000+ retail partner stores across the United States, including HEB, Stop & Shop, CIBO, Canteen, Erewhon, Earth Fare, Winn-Dixie, Wakefern, Wegmans, Hannaford, Meijer, Coborn's, with additional national partnerships underway.

Odyssey's refresh also brings dialed-in flavor profiles across the lineup with ten bold, fruit-forward, craveable flavors across two caffeine levels, giving consumers flexibility based on lifestyle and performance needs:

The 222mg caffeine line: Pineapple Mango, Blue Raspberry, Pink Lemonade, and Strawberry Watermelon.

Pineapple Mango, Blue Raspberry, Pink Lemonade, and Strawberry Watermelon. The 85mg caffeine line: Dragon Fruit Lemonade, Tropical Breeze, Passion Fruit Guava, Blackberry Lemonade, Classic Cola, and Mandarin Orange.

All Odyssey products are powered by the brand's proprietary ingredient stack of Organic Lion's Mane, Organic Cordyceps, Green Tea Caffeine, Panax Ginseng, and L-Theanine to support focus, endurance, and sustained energy without the crash. Made with real fruit juice and no added sugar, Odyssey is Non-GMO, Vegan, Gluten-Free, Kosher, and free from taurine, artificial sweeteners like sucralose, and high-fructose corn syrup.

As the billion-dollar energy drink market evolves, consumers are demanding more from their beverages, and Odyssey meets that demand. Powered by high-potency adaptogens and nootropics in ten incredible flavors, and rapidly expanding nationwide, Odyssey has established itself as a challenger brand capable of taking on legacy energy leaders. With a strategy focused on innovation, cultural relevance, and large-scale distribution, the brand is poised for unprecedented growth and is setting a new standard for clean, high-performance energy.

For more information about Odyssey Functional Energy, please visit the new website odysseyfunctionalenergy.com .

About Odyssey Functional Energy:

Odyssey is the future of energy. Designed for sustained energy, focus, clarity, mood, and performance, Odyssey is powered by high-potency adaptogens and nootropics, including Organic Lion's Mane, Cordyceps, L-Theanine, Panax Ginseng, naturally sourced green tea caffeine, and no added sugar. With 10 bold, craveable flavors, Odyssey provides clean, functional energy without the crash, available in both 222mg and 85mg caffeine formats to power whatever the day demands. Odyssey products are Non-GMO, Vegan, Gluten-Free, Kosher, and made with real fruit juice. Odyssey is available in over 17,000+ retail locations nationwide, with continued expansion across natural, mass, and club channels. Founded by entrepreneur Scott Frohman in 2022, Odyssey is more than a beverage, it's a smarter way to energize. Fuel your mind. Elevate your mood. Live Limitless. Learn more at odysseyfunctionalenergy.com .

