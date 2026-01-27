Odyssey Functional Energy Partners with Canteen to Expand Into 8,100 Micro Markets Nationwide

The nation's largest micro market operator brings clean, functional energy to offices across the U.S., with broader Compass Group expansion enabled through Foodbuy approval

WHO/WHAT: Odyssey Functional Energy , a dominating force in the functional beverage and energy drink category, has announced a national partnership with Canteen, the country's leading micro market operator, bringing the brand into more than 8,100 workplace micro markets across the United States. This expansion is powered by Odyssey's Foodbuy approval, Compass Group's national Group Purchasing Organization (GPO), which opens the door to all Compass divisions, including Canteen North America, Canteen One, Bon Appétit Management Company, Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services, Flik Hospitality Group, Restaurant Associates, Eurest USA, Compass One Healthcare, Morrison Healthcare, and Levy Restaurants.

The rollout marks a major expansion of Odyssey's presence in the workplace, making its functional energy offerings available to consumers where they spend most of their day. The initial launch will feature Odyssey's top-performing flavor, Pineapple Mango from its 222mg caffeine line, with additional SKUs and placements planned as the partnership scales.

"Partnering with Canteen puts Odyssey directly in front of consumers where energy matters most – during the workday," said Scott Frohman, Founder and CEO of Odyssey Functional Energy. "With Foodbuy approval, we can expand across the broader Compass ecosystem, giving us the infrastructure to scale clean, functional energy nationwide."

The partnership provides access to Compass Group's nationwide network of micro markets, vending, corporate dining, healthcare systems, colleges and universities, and sports and entertainment venues, accelerating Odyssey's national workplace expansion. National distribution through Vistar ensures consistent supply, streamlined ordering, and scalable expansion as additional Compass divisions and SKUs are activated.

With experience placing products in some of the world's largest corporate headquarters, including Uber, Meta, TikTok, Snapchat, SpaceX, and Nvidia, Odyssey is well-positioned to maximize the impact of its Canteen and Compass Group partnerships. Foodbuy approval now allows the brand to rapidly expand into similar enterprise accounts, simplifying procurement and enabling a seamless national rollout.

Formulated with Organic Lion's Mane, Organic Cordyceps, green tea-derived caffeine, Panax Ginseng, and L-Theanine, Odyssey delivers sustained energy, focus, and mood support without crashes, added sugar, or artificial ingredients, redefining what energy looks like for today's modern workplace.

WHEN: National rollout begins January 2026.

WHERE: Available in the following Canteen markets with continued expansion nationwide through the Compass Group network.

Midsouth (North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky)

(North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky) Pacific (Oregon, California, Washington)

(Oregon, California, Washington) Midwest (Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Wisconsin, Michigan, Nebraska, Minnesota)

About Odyssey Functional Energy:

Odyssey is the future of energy. Designed for sustained energy, focus, clarity, mood, and performance, Odyssey is powered by high-potency adaptogens and nootropics, including Organic Lion's Mane, Cordyceps, L-Theanine, Panax Ginseng, and naturally sourced green tea caffeine, with no artificial ingredients and no added sugar. With bold, craveable flavors, Odyssey provides clean, functional energy without the crash, available in both 222mg and 85mg caffeine formats to power whatever the day demands. Odyssey products are Non-GMO, Vegan, Gluten-Free, Kosher, and made with real fruit juice.

Odyssey is available in over 9,200 retail locations nationwide, with continued expansion across natural, mass, and club channels. Founded by entrepreneur Scott Frohman in 2022, Odyssey is more than a beverage, it's a smarter way to energize. Fuel your mind. Elevate your mood. Learn more at odysseyfunctionalenergy.com and follow @DrinkOdysseyEnergy.

