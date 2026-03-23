OFD Life Sciences Awarded Patent for Breakthrough Innovation in ODT Manufacturing

Novel oral quick-dissolvable delivery platform offers multiple advantages in delivery across all aspects of the life sciences market

ALBANY, Ore., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OFD Life Sciences, a division of Oregon Freeze Dry, has been awarded a patent for its LyoPastille® oral delivery platform. This innovative technology, coupled with OFD Life Science's 63 years of lyophilization expertise, produces orally dissolving tablets (ODTs) with improved absorption and bioavailability of ingredients being delivered, while enhancing the user experience via superior taste and texture. These benefits provide developers across the biopharma, med tech, animal health, and consumer health markets with a powerful, novel tool for product delivery.

LyoPastille is not only a quick-dissolve format, but it also stabilizes ingredients while preserving their activity, enabling the potential for oral delivery of vaccines and other pharmacological ingredients. The technology provides a scalable, cost-effective alternative to other fast dissolve tablets while opening the door to orally deliver therapies, all while avoiding today's often complex requirements of cold-chain storage and distribution.

"LyoPastille is an exciting, differentiating innovation for all aspects of the life sciences industry as we revolutionize the way active pharmaceutical ingredients are delivered," said OFD CEO David Enloe. "By combining our decades of expertise in lyophilization, we are able to create stable, precisely dosed products that dissolve very quickly, eliminating the need for swallowing, which often impedes patient compliance, as well as the many other barriers associated with other oral dose technologies and, in some cases, even injectables."

This strategically positions OFD Life Sciences to address significant opportunities across adjacent healthcare markets. The global consumer health market, valued at more than $500 billion, increasingly demands innovative and enjoyable formats for supplements and nutraceuticals that can also impart stability to improve shelf-life. At the same time, the $49 billion animal health market continues to seek more effective technologies that can solve the user compliance challenge to deliver therapeutics. These markets are above and beyond the $1.7+ trillion pharmaceutical industry that is constantly in demand of novel technology platforms, which can improve accessibility and therapeutic outcomes.

The patented technology enables high-throughput production combined with industrial-scale GMP lyophilization capacity to significantly lower costs and turnaround time compared to traditional oral dissolvable pharmaceutical technologies.

Founded in 1963, OFD is one of the largest and most technologically advanced freeze-dryers in North America. OFD has long been a leader in both global reach and the variety of uses to which it applies freeze-drying technology.

About OFD Life Sciences

OFD Life Sciences is a division of Oregon Freeze Dry, one of the largest and most technologically advanced freeze-dryers in North America. OFD Life Sciences is a specialized CDMO focused on providing solutions to biopharma, consumer health, and animal health companies through its deep expertise in lyophilization. Featuring LyoLock™ bulk lyophilization services for API and ingredients, and patented LyoPastille® technology, OFD Life Sciences preserves form, function, and stability while helping partners innovate to bring new and exciting products to market.

OFD Life Sciences Media Contact:

Supreme Communications on behalf of OFD Life Sciences

[email protected]

615-784-3103

SOURCE OFD Life Sciences