Office Amenities Don't Fully Align with Employee Priorities, According to Survey by MRI Software and CoreNet Global

Better Alignment Could Positively Impact Employee Productivity And Workplace Experience

SOLON, Ohio, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To encourage employees to return to the office, many employers are adding amenities to the workplace. But are they providing the amenities that employees value the most?

Not always, says a recent report by MRI Software and CoreNet Global. And the disconnect between amenities prioritized by employees and those prioritized by organizations could contribute to a negative workplace experience, potentially resulting in future attrition.

Highlights of Findings

The two organizations surveyed more than 200 employees of real estate occupiers worldwide between June and July of 2024. Respondents, who represented both individual contributors and people managers across a range of industries, ranked 19 amenities in order of importance. Air quality emerged as the top amenity. But when respondents ranked the 19 amenities according to the degree to which their employers were "actioning" them, air quality came second to accessibility. Wider gaps between the rankings of "desired" and "actioning" lists include:

Amenity-rich (#4 on desired vs. #10 on actioning) - Investing in high-end amenities can be a strategic differentiator for office buildings.

Biophilia (#10 desired vs. #4 actioning) - Incorporating natural elements like plants and sunlight into office design may enhance creativity and reduce stress.

Living lab (#12 vs. #16) - Testing new workplace designs and configurations in a designated space helps inspire ideas.

Demountable design (#16 vs. #13) - Moveable walls and partitions provide flexibility to reconfigure or relocate the workspace design.

"It's clear that organizations are trying hard to offer attractive amenities to their employees," says Carla Hinson, VP of North America Solutions, MRI Software. "But these efforts will likely lose steam if organizations and employees have different perspectives on which amenities are most important."

Hinson adds: "As we see more employers mandating full or partial return-to-office policies, it's more important than ever to deliver a positive workplace experience that encourages productivity and collaboration for employees. That's why we advise employers to pay close attention to amenity-related preferences that may contribute to business performance."

