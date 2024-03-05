Office Potluck Inspires Innovation Resulting in Launch of HORMEL® Sweet Garlic Ginger Pork Loin

Recipe of Hormel Foods team member is inspiration for company's latest marinated-meat sensation

AUSTIN, Minn., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At Hormel Foods, all 20,000 team members are encouraged to participate in and contribute to the company's culture of innovation. Today, the makers of the HORMEL® brand are excited to showcase the latest example of that team-member contribution with the launch of its newest product innovation: HORMEL® Sweet Garlic Ginger Pork Loin, now available at select grocery retailers nationwide.

The inspiration for the recipe came courtesy of team member Feng Walkup, an international account manager of the fresh meat category at Hormel Foods and a 24-year veteran of the company. Walkup has been preparing and enjoying sweet garlic ginger pork for years, as the recipe has long been a family staple. She recently prepared the dish for an office potluck, and the resulting response from her co-workers brought more than just praise. They loved it so much, in fact, they asked her to help bring the flavor to life for the company's marinated-meats product line, a request she happily accepted.

"This recipe keeps my family and friends coming back for more," said Walkup. "I hope our consumers and their families will enjoy it as much as my family and friends do."

This latest flavor innovation from the HORMEL® brand team brings a unique but popular Asian flavor to the marinated-meats category. The company's R&D team worked tirelessly to duplicate the ratio of authentic spices and ingredients in Walkup's recipe to accurately produce the tender, juicy texture and succulent Mongolian-inspired flavor that tastes as good fresh out of the oven as it does on the grill or in a slow cooker.

"Asian cuisine resonates with consumers across generations," said Hailey Tranchitella, HORMEL® associate brand manager for the company's Retail segment. "Expanding our Asian flavor offerings will allow us to service our current loyal consumers and begin to penetrate new households as well."

HORMEL® Sweet Garlic Ginger Pork Loin is available for a suggested retail price of $8.99 for a 1.5-pound pork loin filet. For more information about this product, along with all other marinated-meat products offered by the HORMEL® brand, visit hormel.com/brands/hormel-marinated-meats.

